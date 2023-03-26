ANAHEIM, Calif. – The new kids on the block — Sammy Blais, Kasperi Kapanen and Jakub Vrana — continue to produce for the Blues.

Granted, Blais is a new “old” kid. But all three were acquired via trade or the waiver wire leading up to the NHL trade deadline, and have combined for 20 goals since then for St. Louis, including four in Saturday’s 6-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

To put that in perspective, the five players the Blues traded away prior to the deadline — Ryan O’Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, Noel Acciari and Niko Mikkola — have combined for 15 goals with their new teams.

OK, small sample size. We get it. But who would’ve figured that?

“Sometimes new guys, you go to a new team, new lease on life a little bit from a hockey standpoint,” coach Craig Berube said. “They’re feeling good about themselves and they’re showing it on the ice. They’re playing well.”

On Saturday, Blais scored his eighth goal in 21 games since returning for his second tour of duty as part of the Tarasenko trade. Vrana scored his sixth goal in 10 games since being acquired via trade with Detroit.

And Kapanen scored his fifth and sixth goals in 13 games since being claimed on waivers from Pittsburgh.

“Obviously Blais’ been here before, but when you come to a new organization you want to make the most of your opportunity, your chances,” said Brayden Schenn, who scored his 20th and 21st goals of the season Saturday. “New set of eyes on you throughout the whole organization and guys are making the most of it. They’re scoring goals, they’re playing well, and contributing offensively.”

Blais’ eight goals matches his single-season career high set in 2020-21 with the Blues. The potential has always been there, according to Schenn.

“Yeah, he’s always had high skill like that,” Schenn said. “We play a little bit more run-and-gun now than we did when he was here and we won (the Stanley Cup). That just adds to his game. He can make plays off the rush. And he’s kind of doing it all ways right now. He’s getting goals in front of the net and off the rush.

“So I’m just happy for him. You could tell he felt comfortable right when he walked in our locker room again, and sometimes that’s all it takes.”

After falling behind 2-1, Blais’ goal tied it with 4:46 left in the opening period. Schenn scored his first goal of the night 19 seconds later and the Blues were off and running. They scored five unanswered goals before Anaheim’s Ryan Strome scored the game’s final goal 5 ½ minutes into the third period.

Making his first start since his March 15 ejection (and subsequent suspension) against Minnesota, Jordan Binnington stopped 22 of 25 shots. Colton Parayko established a career high with three assists.

Robert Thomas (illness) and Torey Krug (maternity leave) were back in the lineup after missing Thursday’s contest in Detroit.

Playing against the league’s worst defense — Anaheim entered having allowed 4.00 goals per game this season — the Blues cranked up their offense. The six goals were the most since a 6-3 win at San Jose on March 2, the day before the trade deadline.

And after averaging less than 21 shots on goal a game in the previous four games, they pelted veteran Ducks goalie John Gibson — now 6-15-1 vs. St. Louis over his career — with 36 shots.

“Anaheim played a little bit looser, I would say. But we put pucks to the net, made good plays off the rush, and we were able to get shots which ended in goals,” Schenn said.

Kapanen had six shots on goal and eight overall shot attempts, both personal highs since joining the Blues on Feb. 25.

“He’s got a good shot; he’s got a good wrist shot,” Berube said. “I’ve chatted with him a bunch about using his speed down a wing and shooting, and just his ability in general. He’s got a lot of ability.”

For one night at least, Kapanen took those words to heart.

“It feels good to shoot the puck and it’s something that I gotta just emphasize more,” Kapanen said. “More and more each game.”

The Blues are going to the net more lately and that’s where Kapanen’s first goal came early in the second period — on a tap-in off a shot from Krug. That gave the Blues a 5-2 lead. Kapanen scored again just 15 seconds into the third period to make it 6-2 off a spinning feed from Nick Leddy.

“Ledds just made a good play,” Kapanen said. “I was just trying to get some speed. I kind of cut to the middle and nobody followed me.”

So he kept going. And scored.

Vrana scored his goal in the first period to tie things at 1-all. He was playing without a full visor for the first time since getting a gash on his nose from the skate of Nikita Alexandrov during a practice collision. It required 25 stitches to close the cut.

Of the new guys, Binnington said, “They’re playing hard, playing together. . . .They’ve got some offensive touch, which is nice to have.”

It sure is. The Blues stretched their point streak to five games (4-0-1) and reached .500 for the season at 33-33-6.

As for his return to action, Binnington said: “Early on I just wanted to find that rhythm of the game, and feel the flow of the game. I think the first two went in so it took a little bit.

“We really played a very strong game. We had a lot of chances, a lot of opportunities, and working at both ends of the ice. I was just happy to be back out there playing and with the team. And feels good to get a win.”