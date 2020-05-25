NHL gives green light for teams to begin small-group workouts in early June

The NHL has taken another step toward returning to play with the announcement Monday of protocols to begin small-group workouts in early June.

A maximum of six players at one time will be allowed to take part in the voluntary workouts at team facilities, in what the league is calling Phase 2 of its return to play framework.

Only one athletic trainer and one conditioning coach will be allowed in the facility for these workouts; otherwise no members of the coaching staff will be involved.

Players will be tested for COVID-19 two days before beginning Phase 2, then will be tested twice a week thereafter. Additionally, they will be checked daily for symptoms and temperature.

In a lengthy memo released Monday, players must remain six feet apart from each other and team staff while in the facility, and must wear masks when social distancing is not possible. There's an exception for when players are exercising, which obviously would include time on the ice.

Players from other clubs can have access to a team’s facility if they live in that town. For example, that would allow St. Louisan Pat Maroon - the former Blue now with the Tampa Bay Lightning - to work out at the Blues’ facility.