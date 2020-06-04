NHL gives OK for Phase 2 workouts starting June 8, but Blues will wait

The NHL took another step towards resuming the hockey season, announcing Thursday evening that Phase 2 of its return to play plan _ small-group workouts _ can begin at team facilities as early as Monday, June 8.

As for the Blues, general manager Doug Armstrong said the team is not planning on opening Phase 2 at Centene Community Ice Center on Monday.

“I have talked with the players and they will tell us when they think we should open,” he told the Post-Dispatch. “If they feel comfortable training as they are (currently), they should. When they want us to open, we will."

The small-group workouts are voluntary and consist of individualized training activities both on and off the ice. A maximum of six players, plus a minimum of team staff, are allowed to work out at any one time.

Armstrong said last week that only about 10 or so players remain in town at this time. When the NHL began its coronavirus pause March 12 the vast majority of the team stayed in St. Louis, but several went back to their hometowns once it became apparent that the suspension of play would be lengthy

Armstrong likened Phase 2 to what happens in August and early September, before the start of training camp, when players trickle in to St. Louis and start skating on their own.