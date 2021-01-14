NHL hearing for Blais after hit on Avs' Toews

DENVER — Blues forward Sammy Blais had a hearing scheduled Thursday with the NHL Department of Player Safety. The topic: an illegal check to the head of Colorado defenseman Devon Toews in Wednesday’s 4-1 Blues victory
The hit came less than five minutes into the contest at Ball Arena, and just after Colton Parayko hit the post with a shot from the right circle. Blais was behind the net battling for the puck, when he appeared to lean in slightly with his shoulder, striking Toews.
It was a quick developing play. Toews fell flat to the ice, got up relatively quickly and the headed back to the locker room to undergo concussion protocols. He later returned to the game.
“I’m fine,” Toews said Thursday. “You know, the league has their protocols to keep players safe and they do their due diligence. The game moves so fast, and things happen so fast. So I’m fortunate that I’m feeling good.”
Blues coach Craig Berube said: “I’m gonna look at it. . . .It’s not intentional but you know, it’s just the way it is. I really don’t want to comment on it.”
Blais received a two-minute penalty for elbowing, which led to a power play goal by Colorado.
The NHL usually acts pretty quickly following such hearings, so it’s possible Blais could be suspended for Friday’s 8 p.m. rematch with Colorado, or at least fined.
View from Colorado
While the Blues held an optional skate Thursday, the Avalanche had a full practice and went at it hard. For a team with Stanley Cup aspirations, Wednesday’s performance against the Blues was far from ideal.
As Avs coach Jared Bednar saw it, it wasn’t so much the fact that his team lost but the manner in which they lost.
“So there’s a heightened sense of pressure because I want to see our team play to its capabilities and potential,” Bednar said. “I want to see that every single night and that’s the standard we’re trying to set. And last night wasn’t even close. I expect us to be a lot better.
“There’s just certain levels that we didn’t meet last night and it starts with our determination and our competitiveness.”
Bednar juggled his lines in practice, moving captain Gabriel Landeskog up to the first line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. Andre Burakovsky, who scored Colorado’s only goal Wednesday, was moved down to the second line with Nazem Kadri and Brandon Saad.
That could be how the Avalanche come out Friday.
“I think (Wednesday) was a wakeup call,” Colorado forward Tyson Jost said. “We know we’re gonna get everybody’s best game. St. Louis came out flying, and there is a target on our back right now.”
From the box score
Colton Parayko led the Blues in ice time against Colorado at 24 minutes 20 seconds. That’s expected to be a regular occurrence now that Alex Pietrangelo plays for the Vegas Golden Knights. As is almost always the case, Ryan O’Reilly led Blues forwards in playing time at 20:37
O’Reilly, whose shot attempts were noticeably down last season, had a team-high five shots on goal.
Not only did Oskar Sundqvist score twice, he led the Blues in blocked shots (four) and hits (three). One of those blocks undoubtedly left a mark, with Sundqvist limping off the ice after absorbing a shot just inside the Colorado blueline from Ryan Graves.
“I kind of knew before he shot it that it was gonna hit me,” Sundqvist said after the game. “I just didn’t know where it was gonna hit me. I’ll be fine. I’ll have a little bruise (Thursday) and take it easy and put some ice on it.”
Alexandrov’s debut
Forward Nikita Alexandrov, the Blues’ first selection in the 2019 draft (second round, No. 62 overall), finally played a hockey game this season.
Alexandrov got a first line assignment for KooKoo in its 3-2 overtime victory over Kalpa on Wednesday in Finland’s Liiga. He played 14 minutes 53 seconds, took two shots and was minus-1. Alexandrov, 20, is the second-youngest player on a team that includes seven players age 27 or older.