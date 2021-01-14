NHL hearing for Blais after hit on Avs' Toews

View from Colorado

While the Blues held an optional skate Thursday, the Avalanche had a full practice and went at it hard. For a team with Stanley Cup aspirations, Wednesday’s performance against the Blues was far from ideal.

As Avs coach Jared Bednar saw it, it wasn’t so much the fact that his team lost but the manner in which they lost.

“So there’s a heightened sense of pressure because I want to see our team play to its capabilities and potential,” Bednar said. “I want to see that every single night and that’s the standard we’re trying to set. And last night wasn’t even close. I expect us to be a lot better.

“There’s just certain levels that we didn’t meet last night and it starts with our determination and our competitiveness.”

Bednar juggled his lines in practice, moving captain Gabriel Landeskog up to the first line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. Andre Burakovsky, who scored Colorado’s only goal Wednesday, was moved down to the second line with Nazem Kadri and Brandon Saad.

That could be how the Avalanche come out Friday.