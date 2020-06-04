NHL releases more details on playoff format; 're-seeding' of teams will occur after every round

The NHL continues to fill in details of its return to play plan.
On Thursday afternoon, the league announced that its first- and second-round series would be best-of-seven series.
The makeup of those rounds had been undetermined when the NHL announced its 24-team playoff format last week. There was some talk of making them best-of-5 series. But not anymore.
As a result, only the qualifying round series will be best-of-5. All other rounds go best-of-7, which encompasses the first and second rounds, the conference finals and the Stanley Cup Final.
The league also announced that it will “re-seed” after each round instead of going with a strict bracket.
That means the highest-seeded remaining team after each round faces the lowest-seeded remaining team, up to the conference finals and Cup Final. The second-highest remaining seed after each round faces the second-lowest remaining seed, etc.
Had the bracket format been used it would have been possible for a top-seeded team to face a No. 8 seed after the qualifying round, while a No. 4 seed could have faced a No. 12.
With the playoffs scheduled for two hub cities with no fans in the stands, decisions also were reached on which team will have “home team” status during a series (which basically decides who will have the last personnel switch following stoppages of play).
In the qualifying round, the higher-seeded team is designated as home team in Games 1, 2 and 5. The lower-seeded team is considered home team in Games 3 and 4.
In the first round, second round and conference finals, the higher-seeded team is considered home team in Games 1, 2, 5 and 7. The lower-seeded team is designated home team in Games 3, 4 and 6.
In the Stanley Cup Final, the team with the higher regular-season points percentage is designated as home team in Games 1, 2, 5 and 7; the team with the lower regular-season points percentage is the home team in Games 3, 4 and 6.
Thursday’s announcement came after approval by the league’s Board of Governors and the NHL Players Association. And of course, they only take place once the NHL and the NHLPA reach an overall agreement on resuming play.
