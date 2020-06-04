NHL releases more details on playoff format; 're-seeding' of teams will occur after every round

The NHL continues to fill in details of its return to play plan.

On Thursday afternoon, the league announced that its first- and second-round series would be best-of-seven series.

The makeup of those rounds had been undetermined when the NHL announced its 24-team playoff format last week. There was some talk of making them best-of-5 series. But not anymore.

As a result, only the qualifying round series will be best-of-5. All other rounds go best-of-7, which encompasses the first and second rounds, the conference finals and the Stanley Cup Final.

The league also announced that it will “re-seed” after each round instead of going with a strict bracket.

That means the highest-seeded remaining team after each round faces the lowest-seeded remaining team, up to the conference finals and Cup Final. The second-highest remaining seed after each round faces the second-lowest remaining seed, etc.

Had the bracket format been used it would have been possible for a top-seeded team to face a No. 8 seed after the qualifying round, while a No. 4 seed could have faced a No. 12.