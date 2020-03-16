NHL's self-quarantine of players continues, but now they're allowed to fly home

The NHL announced Monday that players can return home outside of their club city, effective immediately.

But the league-mandated self-quarantine period for players will continue through March 27 for players in that home city. (And of course, the quarantine would continue should they choose to stay in St. Louis.).

This includes travel to homes outside of North America to the extent that flights are available.

The league asked players to immediately report any symptoms of the coronavirus or report any results to club medical staff should they be tested for the coronavirus.

At the end of the self-quarantine period, and pending further developments on the virus, the league said it will consider opening club facilities to players in "scheduled and coordinated" small groups for voluntary training and care of players on the same basis as what takes place in the offseason.

The league said there is a potential of opening a training camp period 45 days into the 60-day period established by the Center for Disease Control in its directive on gatherings of no more than 50 people _ but again subject to world developments on the coronavirus.