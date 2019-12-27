No, Binnington didn't look nervous — and he backed it up with a season for the ages

Jordan Binnington was so far down the depth chart, he didn’t even have a spot in the main locker room at Enterprise Center during training camp for the 2018-19 season. The preseason roster was too large to fit everyone in one room.
But I interviewed the Blues’ goalie prospect in camp that September — the Post-Dispatch tried to interview as many players in camp as possible. Because, well, you never know. Maybe he’d get called up some time to replace an injured player or back up Jake Allen.
He didn’t have a lot to say, but I could feel intensity in him. Burning intensity.
Fast forward four months, to an otherwise empty lobby area in Columbus prior to the Blues’ Feb. 2 game with the Blue Jackets. It was their first game back from the all-star break/bye period. Binnington was starting to be a thing. But he was far from a phenom at this juncture, although his short, pointed answers to the media already had gained notice. Some wondered: What’s up with this guy?
In the lobby. Binnington said he could give longer, more thorough answers to the media if desired. He was asking for advice. I told him to do what he wanted. But if he wanted to continue the short answers — he seemed to be having fun with it — it was his prerogative.
The next day, the Blues beat Columbus 4-2 with Binnington in net. It was Game 2 of what became a franchise-record 11-game winning streak that catapulted the team into playoff position.
Binnington became a sensation, both in front of the net and in front of the media. After a tense, tight 2-0 victory over archrival Nashville on Feb. 26, I asked him if all the close games were nerve-wracking.
“Do I look nervous?” Binnington said.
“No,” I replied.
“Well, there’s your answer,” Binnington said.
Tied 0-0 in the third period against a division rival at home in a huge game.— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 27, 2019
Was @binnnasty nervous? #stlblues pic.twitter.com/D9T1aujuhb
Video of that exchange, produced by the Blues social video department, went viral. You know the rest of the story. Binnington went on to guide the Blues to the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.
He became arguably the greatest out-of-nowhere story in St. Louis sports history since Kurt Warner led the Greatest Show on Turf to a Super Bowl title 19 years earlier.
At Stanley Cup media day in Boston prior to Game 1 of the final, I asked Binnington if he knew anything about Warner and his rise from obscurity.
“No,” Binnington repled. “Sorry. But sounds like a pretty awesome story.”
Yeah, it was.
