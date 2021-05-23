No Bortuzzo, Dunn or Faulk again for Blues

The Blues will be short on defensemen again today as they face a make-or-break Game 4 against Colorado at Enterprise Center.

In his pre-game media session, coach Craig Berube said D-men Justin Faulk, Robert Bortuzzo and Vince Dunn all will be out of the lineup for the 4 p.m. contest with the Avalanche. All have upper-body injuries — and all three were hurt playing against Colorado.

It will be the 15th game missed for Dunn. Faulk and Bortuzzo were injured in Game 2 of the series in Denver.

So for the second game in a row in this series, the Blues will be minus four of their top seven defensemen from the start of this season. (The fourth, Carl Gunnarsson, has been out since Feb. 22 with a season-ending knee injury.)

Berube said Jake Walman, another defenseman, is a game-time decision. Walman came off the NHL’s COVID list on Friday, and has taken part in two practices, but did not play in Game 3 Friday.

If Walman is out, the Blues once again will go with the Steven Santini and Mitch ReinkeIfto fill out their D-corps. If Walman is available, he would replace Reinke against Colorado, which is up 3-0 in the best-of-seven series.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.