No forwards? No problem for Blues

Not that the Blues want to get back in the habit of playing down a forward, as was frequently the case earlier in the season, but playing with an 11-forward, seven-defenseman lineup doesn’t seem to bother them in the least.

Thursday’s 6-2 victory over the New York Rangers at Enterprise Center marked the 11th time this season the Blues have played with fewer than the usual 12 forwards. They are 6-2-3 in those games. Not too shabby.

“I don’t mind it actually,” coach Craig Berube said. “I know it’s not easy for the ‘D.’ And it’s not easy for Mike Van Ryn back there, because it’s hard to get the minutes for everybody, right? But up front on my side of things it’s easy for me. We always get an extra player out there that wants ice time.”

Van Ryn is the Blues’ assistant coach who handles the rotation of defensemen in games. Berube handles the rotation of forwards in games.

Berube didn’t learn until Thursday afternoon that fourth-line center Tyler Bozak would miss the game with a non-COVID illness.

“I used Thommer there, Schenner a lot,” he said, referring to Robert Thomas and Brayden Schenn. “It was the center position tonight, but sometimes it could be a wing. But you get extra ice time for guys.”

With one less forward available, that can lead to an extra shift or two for the forwards. And no forward’s going to complain about more playing time.

“You do like that part usually,” David Perron said, chuckling. “You never say no to a shift. . . .That’s fine. Just a tough bounce for Bozy. He kinda got the same thing I had in New York. It’s been going around a little bit. But hopefully, we put an end to this.”

Between Nov. 26 and Dec. 29, the Blues played with fewer than 12 forwards 10 times in 13 games due to a rash of injuries and COVID cases. On one of those occasions, they had only 10 forwards available. Another time, they had 11 forwards but only six available defensemen – so they played a man down.

Defenseman Jake Walman has seen duty on four occasions as the seventh defenseman in 11-7 situations, even playing some shifts at forward a couple of times. He was scheduled to be a healthy scratch Thursday with the return of Marco Scandella from a lower-body injury, but was pressed into service once Bozak was a no-go.

“I’m always ready to play, said Walman, whose entire NHL career has been a battle for playing time. “I’ve dealt with something like that before. Getting in is what I love to do, so I was happy to be a part of it.”

Walman did not get any shifts at forward against the Rangers, and played only seven shifts encompassing 6 minutes 28 seconds of ice time. But he made his time count, scoring his third goal of the season seven minutes into the second period to give the Blues a 5-1 lead.

It came from the right circle during a lengthy stretch (1:02) of 6-on-5 play for St. Louis on a delayed penalty against the Rangers.

“It’s a familiar spot for me,” Walman said. “I used to be on the power play (in the AHL and college), so I kind of felt like it fit. Bob-o (Robert Bortuzzo) obviously made a great pass across. He’s been doing that for me all year. So I saw a chance to shoot and I just shot it.”

Any kind of 6-on-5 situation is similar to a traditional power play. What made this one interesting is that Walman, Bortzuzzo, Mackenzie MacEachern and Alexei Toropchenko were all on the ice for that 1:02.

“You know if they touch the puck, the whistle’s gonna go, so you can kinda take more risks,” Walman said. “But it was fun. It was a group of guys that doesn’t normally get out there. So 6-on-5, it’s good that we took advantage.”

Scandella’s return

In his first game since Feb. 10, Scandella played 16:44. He was plus-3, and assisted on Perron’s goal. Berube liked what he saw.

“I thought he provided a lot of - what’s the word? – he was just solid for me,” Berube said. “And he provided our team with a lot of confidence back there. He played like a confident player and I thought our team fed off his confidence.

“He’s a veteran guy. He knows how to play the game. I thought he did a good job that way. Steady, and just simple puck play, but defending and doing a good job there.”

Missing in action

The Blues held a full skate at Centene Community Ice Center late Friday morning before heading out for Nashville, where they’ll play the Predators on Saturday in an 11:30 a.m. start.

Pavel Buchnevich (concussion), Bozak, Torey Krug and Brandon Saad did not practice. Krug and Saad were both taking maintenance days, according to Berube. Bozak still doesn’t have much energy, but Berube expects Krug, Saad and Bozak all to be available Saturday.

It looks like Buchnevich will take longer.

