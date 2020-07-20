No love for Petro: He's not among Norris finalists, but O'Reilly is Selke finalist

Surprisingly, Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo was not among the three finalists for the Norris Trophy, which goes to the top defenseman in the NHL.
John Carlson of the Washington Capitals, Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators and Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning were the three finalists as announced Monday by the NHL.
Not surprisingly, Blues center Ryan O’Reilly was one of the finalists for the Selke Trophy, which goes to the league’s top defensive forward. The other finalists are Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins and Sean Couturier of Philadelphia.
The finalists for most of the league’s major awards have been rolled out since the start of last week, with the Hart Trophy finalists as league MVP to be announced on Tuesday. The finalists for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award and King Clancy Award are not part of the rollout, and will be announced at a later date.
The King Clancy award recognizes leadership on and off the ice, and humanitarian contributions in the community.
O’Reilly, who was named a Lady Byng finalist last week, is the only Blues player to reach finalist status so far for a team that won the Stanley Cup last season and is atop the Western Conference entering the expected start of the 2019-20 postseason in August. He's the reigning Selke winner.
Pietrangelo joins goalie Jordan Binnington (Vezina), defenseman Jay Bouwmeester (Masterton) and coach Craig Berube (Jack Adams) as Blues who did not achieve finalist status.
In the coronavirus pandemic-shortened regular season, Pietrangelo already had established a career high in goals (16) and had tied his career high for power play goals (six) when play ended March 12.
With 52 points and 11 Blues games remaining, he was on track to surpass his career high in points (54) set in 2017-18.
