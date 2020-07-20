No love for Petro: He's not among Norris finalists, but O'Reilly is Selke finalist

Surprisingly, Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo was not among the three finalists for the Norris Trophy, which goes to the top defenseman in the NHL.

John Carlson of the Washington Capitals, Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators and Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning were the three finalists as announced Monday by the NHL.

Not surprisingly, Blues center Ryan O’Reilly was one of the finalists for the Selke Trophy, which goes to the league’s top defensive forward. The other finalists are Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins and Sean Couturier of Philadelphia.

The finalists for most of the league’s major awards have been rolled out since the start of last week, with the Hart Trophy finalists as league MVP to be announced on Tuesday. The finalists for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award and King Clancy Award are not part of the rollout, and will be announced at a later date.

The King Clancy award recognizes leadership on and off the ice, and humanitarian contributions in the community.