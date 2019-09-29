There were no surprises Sunday as the Blues set their 23-man roster for the start of the regular season. Unless, that is, you were hoping that young forward Klim Kostin was beginning the season in St. Louis. But that’s not the case.
Kostin is heading back to San Antonio, the Blues’ American Hockey League affiliate. And MacKenzie MacEachern, who played in 29 regular-season games but made no postseason appearances for the Blues last season, is sticking around.
All 21 of the returning Blues who did play in the team’s playoff run are on the roster. Throw in MacEachern and newly-acquired defenseman Justin Faulk, and you have the 23-man squad.
To reach that roster limit, forwards Tanner Kaspick, Jordan Nolan, Ryan Olsen, Austin Poganski, Alexey Toropchenko and Nathan Walker all joined Kostin in being assigned to San Antonio. So did defensemen Andreas Borgman, Niko Mikkola and Mitch Reinke, and goalies Ville Husso and Adam Wilcox.
In addition, Jordan Kyrou (kneecap) has been designated as an injured non-roster player.
Here’s the Blues’ 23-man regular-season roster as set Sunday by the club, listed alphabetically:
Forwards (14) _ Ivan Barbashev, Sammy Blais, Tyler Bozak, Robby Fabbri, Mackenzie MacEachern, David Perron, Ryan O’Reilly, Zach Sanford, Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz, Alexander Steen, Oskar Sundqvist, Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas.
Defensemen (7) _ Robert Bortuzzo, Jay Bouwmeester, Vince Dunn, Justin Faulk, Carl Gunnarsson, Colton Parayko, Alex Pietrangelo.
Goalies (2) _ Jake Allen, Jordan Binnington.