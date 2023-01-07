Notebook: With Nick Leddy out, Steven Santini gets the call again for the Blues

MONTREAL — For the third year in a row, defenseman Steven Santini has been called up to the Blues.

“You come here, you don’t know what to expect,” Santini told the Post-Dispatch. “So here to help out wherever I can.”

In this case, the Blues needed that help right away. Santini, 27, was thrust into the lineup Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens due to an upper-body injury to veteran Nick Leddy.

“He’s played for us before; you guys know him,” coach Craig Berube told reporters after Saturday’s morning skate at Bell Centre.

Well, kind of.

Santini played in three regular-season games and two playoff games for the Blues during the COVID-condensed 2020-21 season. Beyond those game appearances, Santini was around for much of that season on the taxi squad created for that season.

Last year, Santini wasn’t around nearly as much, but still managed to squeeze in a playoff game after injuries took their toll on the Blues’ D-corps.

This year, he joined the team Tuesday in New Jersey, which was kind of a full-circle thing because he was drafted in the second round (No. 42 overall) by the Devils in 2013.

He played in 38, 36 and 39 games with the Devils over the 2016-17, ’17-18 and ’18-19 seasons, but then was traded to Nashville. It has been tough for Santini to get a foothold back in the league ever since.

He played in just two games for the Predators in 2019-20 and then was placed on waivers in October 2020 before signing with St. Louis as a free agent.

Plying his trade in the AHL, he stayed patient, waiting for another crack at the NHL.

“It’s definitely hard for guys,” Santini said. “I think mentally, it can wear on you for sure. But just live in the moment. Do your best each day, every practice, every game. Get better, do your best. I think just stay-in-the-moment is the best way to handle it.”

Santini grew up in Westchester County, New York, so his father came up and drove him from Springfield (Mass.), where he was playing for the Thunderbirds, to the New York City area — about 150 miles away — after his call-up for the New Jersey game. (He was a healthy scratch.)

“Had dinner with some family in the city and stuff,” Santini said. “It was cool being back. First time being back (at New Jersey) since I was traded. I played with four or five guys — (Miles) Wood, (Nico) Hischier, (Jesper) Bratt, (Mackenzie) Blackwood, (Damon) Severson — I think that might be it. Handful of guys. There’s been a big turnover the last few years.”

Santini was paired with Robert Bortuzzo on Saturday in Montreal. They had played together a bit during Santini’s previous stints with the Blues. And there was a lot of practice time while on the taxi squad.

“So we know each other pretty well,” Santini said. “And I think we can complement each other well.”

As for Leddy, Berube said he’s not sure how long he will be sidelined, and said the injury has been lingering for a bit.

Tucker back

Santini could be in the lineup Sunday as well, when the team concludes this four-game road trip in Minnesota. Or it could be Tyler Tucker. Tucker was called up from Springfield in a move announced by the Blues early Saturday evening; Logan Brown, who has been out since Monday with an upper-body injury, was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move to make room for Tucker.

Tucker played in four games with the Blues’ during their seven-game winning streak in November, and played well. He’s ahead of Santini on the Blues’ organizational depth chart on defense.

Blue notes

• Defenseman Justin Faulk played in his 800th career regular-season game Saturday.

• Prospect Zachary Bolduc had a goal and an assist for the Quebec Remparts in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss to Gatineau. He has 28 goals in 32 games this season.