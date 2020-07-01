O Canada! Looks like Blues headed to Edmonton in NHL's return to play

On July 1, Canada Day up north, it looks like it’s also Canada day for the Blues. Although nothing is official, multiple reports indicate that the NHL is going with Edmonton and Toronto as its hub cities for its expected return to play in early August.

The 12 Eastern Conference teams are expected to play in Toronto; the 12 Western Conference teams in Edmonton in the league’s proposed 24-team postseason format. So it appears the Blues are Alberta-bound as they attempt to defend their Stanley Cup in the hub city of Edmonton.

All along, the league seemed intent on placing one hub city in Canada and another in the United States. Blame the coronavirus for the league steering clear of the U.S., particularly a spike in cases in Las Vegas.

The league was enamored with the prospect of playing in Las Vegas from the start, with both the quality and quantity of its hotel accommodations, and the proximity of those hotels to T-Mobile Arena, and the Vegas Strip.

A great idea, to be sure, in just about any set of circumstances. Except a pandemic. Over the past week, Nevada has reported its five highest-case totals for COVID-19, with most of those cases occurring in Clark County — which is where Las Vegas is located.