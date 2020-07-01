O Canada! Looks like Blues headed to Edmonton in NHL's return to play

On July 1, Canada Day up north, it looks like it’s also Canada day for the Blues. Although nothing is official, multiple reports indicate that the NHL is going with Edmonton and Toronto as its hub cities for its expected return to play in early August.
The 12 Eastern Conference teams are expected to play in Toronto; the 12 Western Conference teams in Edmonton in the league’s proposed 24-team postseason format. So it appears the Blues are Alberta-bound as they attempt to defend their Stanley Cup in the hub city of Edmonton.
All along, the league seemed intent on placing one hub city in Canada and another in the United States. Blame the coronavirus for the league steering clear of the U.S., particularly a spike in cases in Las Vegas.
The league was enamored with the prospect of playing in Las Vegas from the start, with both the quality and quantity of its hotel accommodations, and the proximity of those hotels to T-Mobile Arena, and the Vegas Strip.
A great idea, to be sure, in just about any set of circumstances. Except a pandemic. Over the past week, Nevada has reported its five highest-case totals for COVID-19, with most of those cases occurring in Clark County — which is where Las Vegas is located.
Too risky for a league trying to finish off its 2019-20 with players in a “bubble” of practice rink, hotel, and game venue. In comparison, new cases of COVID-19 are very low — and declining — in Edmonton and Toronto.
As of March 12, when the NHL put the season on hold, 17 of the 24 players on the Blues’ active roster were natives of Canada. So other than the prospect of playing for up to two months in a protective bubble, the prospect of playing in their home country should be welcomed.
Besides selecting hub cities, the NHL’s attempt to resume hockey also hinges on health and safety protocols for Phase 3 (training camp) and Phase 4 (postseason play), and agreeing on a new collective bargaining agreement.
Among players, there has been concern not only about their health and safety during a pandemic, but also on financial matters pertaining to a new CBA. Foremost among the latter is the escrow issue: the percentage of salary withheld from players to ensure there’s a 50-50 split in revenue between the teams and the players.
With revenues plummeting, the fear among players is that the percentage of their salaries withheld in escrow would be huge. Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers said a week ago that players “cannot report to camp” without an escrow agreement in place.
TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported this morning that the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association had agreed to most issues regarding Phase 3, Phase 4 and the CBA, and that a final vote could come by the end of the weekend.
