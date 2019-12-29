O'Reilly's first home goal gives Blues 1-0 lead over Jets after 1

Like a tax deduction, Ryan O'Reilly squeezed in his first home goal of the season just before the New Year.

In the Blues' last home game of the 2019 calendar year, O'Reilly scored late in the first period Sunday to give the Blues a 1-0 lead over the Winnipeg Jets at Enterprise Center.

On an aggressive rush by the Blues down the ice, Oskar Sundqvist's shot in the slot was blocked by a Winnipeg defender. The puck rolled to Alex Pietrangelo who shot from about the same spot in the slot.

Both David Perron and Ryan O"Reilly were stationed at the left net front, and it was O'Reilly who knocked the rebound past Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck for his eighth goal of the season.

Pietrangelo's assist gave him 326 for his career, passing Al MacInnis for first among Blues defensemen in franchise history.

Until Sunday, O'Reilly last scored at Enterprise on June 9 against Boston in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Overall it was a tight-checking period, with the Blues outshooting Winnipeg 7-6. The Blues had some scary moments late in the period killing off an O'Reilly tripping penalty, including a rocket by Patrik Laine that hit the post.