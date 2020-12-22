Offside rule among NHL changes

NHL coaches are required to wear masks behind the bench, owners are barred from having face-to-face meetings with players, and teams can travel with no more than 50 people.

Those are among the coronavirus-related protocols the NHL released Tuesday in preparing to open the 2021 season on Jan. 13. Players are scheduled to report for the start of training camp over the next two weeks.

The NHL also announced it is tweaking its offside rule for the upcoming season.

Both of the player’s skates must be fully across the plane of the opposing blue line ahead of the puck in order to be offside. That’s a switch from the previous rule in which a player was considered onside if he had at least one skate physically touching the blue line.

Under the coronavirus protocols, players arriving at their home cities for the start of training camp will be required to self-quarantine for a seven-day period, during which they will be tested four times. The NHL’s seven teams which failed to qualify for the playoffs open camp on Dec. 31, with the remaining 24 teams beginning four days later.