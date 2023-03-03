SAN JOSE, Calif. – Colton Parayko isn’t much for social media, and this time of year that’s probably a good thing.

With the trade deadline Friday afternoon, and the Blues in dire need of some salary cap flexibility, his name has come up in trade rumors.

He’s trying not to pay attention.

“I don’t know, I don’t really look into it,” Parayko said. “I don’t have Twitter. The only thing I know is when my friends or family or someone texts me. It is what it is. I’m here to play and just make sure that I put my best foot forward for the Blues.”

He certainly did that, and then some, on Thursday night at the SAP Center. He sparked a Blues’ rally with a second period goal, and added an assist on Logan Brown’s go-ahead goal later in the second – leading the Blues to a 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks.

The Blues finally have their first victory since the Ryan O’Reilly trade to Toronto on Feb. 17; they had been 0-4-2 for their second-longest winless streak of the season since the trade.

So for a change, it was a happy locker room postgame.

“It was good,” Brown said. “We haven’t been smiling like that, that often lately. So it was nice to get that one at the start of the roadie and just kinda build on that.”

After falling behind 2-0 in the first 6 ½ minutes of play, the Blues sprung to life in the second period with four goals – matching their highest total in any period this season.

(They previously scored four in the third period of a 7-4 victory over the New York Islanders on Dec. 6.)

The Blues got at least one goal from members of all four lines for only the second time this season.

(Again, it came in that Dec. 6 game at the Islanders.)

Pavel Buchnevich had a career-high four assists. And the Blues ended a 0-for-22 drought on the power play with two PP goals – one by Jordan Kyrou and the other by Brayden Schenn.

For Kyrou and Schenn, it marked their first goals since the O’Reilly trade; the power play drought also began with the first game after that trade. So for one game at least, the Blues (27-29-5) said goodbye to the ghost of O’Reilly.

But after one period, it looked like more of the same with the Blues down 2-0 on goals by San Jose’s Alexander Barabanov and Logan Couture, and looking listless.

So, yes, there were some words spoken by coach Craig Berube during the first intermission.

“Yeah. For sure,” Berube said. “They needed to wake up, and they did.”

Is that what he told the players?

“Pretty much,” Berube said.

Parayko put the words into action when he crashed the net backside for a tap-in of a slick cross-ice pass from Nikita Alexandrov for his fourth goal of the season.

“We look at a little video before games and stuff, and that kinda seemed to be one of the (San Jose) tendencies,” Parayko said. “Thought I saw a good opportunity. Niki had his head up and made a great play, great pass. Just tried to put my stick on the ice in a good spot for him.”

The Blues’ defense has been victimized by backdoor goals on several occasions this season, but on Thursday they turned the tables. And not just on the Parayko goal. Schenn’s 17th goal of the season came on a similar-looking play, with Kyrou making the cross-ice pass this time.

Parayko was all over the ice Thursday in what probably was his best game of the season. He finished plus-4, circled around the net for that secondary assist on the Brown goal, skated the puck out of the zone many times, and broke up several plays with good stick work.

And all on the eve of the trade deadline.

“It can be a little tough for sure, but it’s a business,” Parayko said. “Obviously we’ve seen some of our better players move this year. A lot of guys become friends, and close friends. Guys you’re with every single day pretty much.

“So it can be tough. But like I said, it’s a business, and we kind of knew where we were – what kind of position we were in – leading up to the trade deadline.”

The departure of four forwards via trades has opened up playing time up front, particularly among the bottom six forwards. Brown’s goal was his first in what has been an injury-plagued season. Tyler Pitlick scored an important insurance goal to give St. Louis a 5-3 lead with 5:08 left in the third period for his fourth goal of the season.

Kasperi Kapanen added an empty-netter with 2:57 to play for his first goal as a Blue.

And Alexandrov finished with two assists and played a strong overall game.

“He had a great game,” Berube said of Alexandrov. “Hard on pucks. Skated. Made some nice plays. Drove wide, took the puck to the net a couple times himself. He had a real good game.”

The same could be said of Thomas Greiss in goal. He settled in after those two early San Jose goals, finishing with 22 saves and earning his first win since a shutout triumph at Minnesota on Jan. 8.

“I’m just happy,” Greiss said. “Won a game again, that’s the biggest part.”

He’s had to wait a long time between starts this season, going 15 days between starts in late December/early January, and then 23 days between starts from the end of January and on into February.

“You can’t take it for granted,” Greiss said. “Playing in this league and especially winning in this league is special.”

Especially at age 37.

“Geez, did you have to put that out there?” Greiss joked. “You don’t think much about it. Just take the win and be happy with it. That’s it.”

