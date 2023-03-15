On Wrestling Night, no less, with 16-time world champion Ric Flair in attendance, all hell broke loose Wednesday in the second period between the Blues and the Minnesota Wild.

The prelude: After goalie Jordan Binnington gave up a fourth goal to the Minnesota he was seen chirping with the Minnesota bench, particularly Mason Shaw — who scored that fourth goal.

About 5½ minutes later, with the score tied 4-4, Ryan Hartman scored on the power play for Minnesota. On his way to celebrate with teammates, Hartman skated very close to Binnington — who had his back turned to Hartman.

Hartman tripped over Binnington’s leg, and Binnington took offense to the contact. He skated right into the group of celebrating Wild and jammed his goalie stick into Hartman’s grill.

Things escalated quickly. The melee was on, with players from both teams shoving and, uh, wrestling around the St. Louis net. Minnesota goalie Marc-Andre Fleury left his crease to come all the way down the ice after Binnington. Binnington was restrained by a linesman from getting at Fleury. Another linesman kept Fleury at bay.

As he skated toward center ice, with an officiating escort, Binnington raised his arms skyward to encourage the crowd. When all was said and done, Binnington got seven minutes worth of penalties and a game misconduct.

Hartman got two minutes for roughing; Fleury got two minutes for leaving his crease. Do the math: That left the Blues three minutes in arrears on the penalty kill.

Later in the period, Brayden Schenn got a 10-minute misconduct for taking a run at Hartman. And then Fleury appeared to intentionally knock the net off its moorings and got nothing.

It was that kind of night.

Meanwhile, the Wild kept scoring goals. It was 5-4 Wild when Binnington left the contest. Minnesota rang up three more goals on the Blues — against Thomas Greiss — to make it an 8-5 victory over St. Louis. The Blues’ defense has been downright lousy for much of the season, but the eight goals were the most scored against them this season.

For Minnesota, it was a franchise-record 14th straight game with at least one point. The Wild are 11-0-3 in that stretch.

For the Blues (29-33-5), well, they got a hat trick from Pavel Buchnevich and two goals by Jakub Vrana. And still lost by three goals.

Blues fans had to wait until nearly 9 p.m. for the game to start after the first game of a TNT doubleheader between Colorado and Toronto went to a shootout.

The Blues didn’t make them wait long for goals.

Buchnevich (once) and Vrana (twice) scored in the opening period to stake the Blues to a 3-1 lead. Buchnevich extended his point streak to 10 games with his 21st goal of the season just 4:43 into the contest.

Coach Craig Berube said after the morning skate that the Blues needed to the net to have a chance against the Wild — and that’s exactly what happened on this one.

Torey Krug sent the puck off the end boards and back out front, where Buchnevich literally jammed the puck through Fleury for the score. For Krug, the assist gave him 100 points as a member of the Blues.

Later in the period, the Wild returned the favor with Joel Eriksson Ek scoring his 23rd goal of the season on a similar crash-the-net, jam-the-puck maneuver. Minnesota’s fifth-ranked power play (27.2%) was on the ice at the time, with Buchnevich off for hooking.

Then it was time for Vrana to go to work. With Minnesota’s Alex Goligoski off for tripping Tyler Pitlick, Vrana blazed his way across the blue line and through three Wild defenders to whip a puck past Fleury with 5:50 left in the period.

Vrana struck again — again on the power play — with Jon Merrill off for tripping Nathan Walker. Brayden Schenn won the faceoff. Jordan Kyrou stepped into the left circle to control the puck and then nudged it over to Vrana in the slot for a rocket of a one-timer past Fleury to give St. Louis its 3-1 lead.

It marked the 18th time this season the Blues have scored at least three goals in a period.

