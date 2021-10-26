 Skip to main content
O'Reilly lands on Blues' COVID list
O'Reilly lands on Blues' COVID list

St. Louis Blues V Los Angeles Kings

St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) settles the puck during a power play during first period action during a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Los Angeles Kings on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly is on the team's COVID list. The team placed both O'Reilly and Brandon Saad — who has missed the past two games on the COVID list — on the non-roster COVID list. They have recalled Dakota Joshua from their AHL affiliate in Springfield, Mass.

O'Reilly has two goals and three assists through five games, with a point in each game. He was not at the team's practice Tuesday at Centene Community Ice Center. Also not skating was goalie Jordan Binnington.

This story will be updated. 

