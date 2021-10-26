O'Reilly lands on Blues' COVID list

Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly is on the team's COVID list. The team placed both O'Reilly and Brandon Saad — who has missed the past two games on the COVID list — on the non-roster COVID list. They have recalled Dakota Joshua from their AHL affiliate in Springfield, Mass.

O'Reilly has two goals and three assists through five games, with a point in each game. He was not at the team's practice Tuesday at Centene Community Ice Center. Also not skating was goalie Jordan Binnington.

This story will be updated.

