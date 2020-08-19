O'Reilly stays hot, Blues lead 2-1 after 1

EDMONTON, Alberta _ Aided by a delay of game penalty on Allen _ a trapezoid violation _ just10 seconds into the contest, Vancouver got off to a quick start. They sent a lot of rubber at Allen, not worrying about the perfect look or clearest shooting lane. They just sent the puck at the net hoping for a miscue of a friendly rebound. At one point in the opening minutes the Vancouver edge was 7-2 in shots on goal although it remained scoreless.

The Blues picked up their pace and went on the power play after Ryan O’Reilly was tripped by Christopher Tanev after stealing the puck near the Vancouver blue line. However, in what was literally a tough break, Alex Pietrangelo broke his stick on a slapshot attempt just inside the blueline.

Tyler Motte raced down the ice on an attempted breakaway with Pietrangelo in close pursuit _ but minus a stick. Pietrangelo appeared to have him covered, but Motte deftly deked to his left, got away from Pietrangelo and sent a backhand past Allen at the 13:15 mark of the period.

But Brayden Schenn tied the game 2 ½ minutes later with his second goal of the series. Trailing on the play down the slot, he took a pass from Oskar Sundqvist, giving him a clean look at Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom.