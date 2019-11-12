It has been 19 games in the making, but Colton Parayko's first goal of the season came at a good time for the Blues. Taking a crisp pass from Oskar Sundqvist just outside the blueline, Parayko skated in alone on Darcy Kuemper and beat the Arizona goalie glove side on a wrist shot with 4:19 left in the second period.
The goal gave St. Louis a 2-1 lead entering the third period Tuesday at Enterprise Center.
Earlier in the period, St. Louisan Clayton Keller tied the game at 1-all at the 6:47 mark, after a David Perron turnover. Perron was trying to backhand a pass across the ice to a teammate. It made it only halfway there; Keller intercepted the puck in the slot and had an open look for his fourth goal of the season.
The Blues outshot Arizona 16-6 in the second period.
Jaden Schwartz's fourth goal of the season, a backhand score off a rebound, gave the Blues a 1-0 lead over Arizona after one period.
Schenn skated down left wing, waited for a diving defender to slide by and then sent a low shot that bounced off the pads of
Kuemper to Schwartz for the goal with 2:47 left in the period.
The Blues had plenty of offensive zone and cycling time, especially in the first 10-12 minutes of the period. But the possession time didn't lead to many chances. With 8:47 left in the period, the Blues had more shots blocked (six) than shots on goal (four).
The Blues had the period's only power play, when Ilya Lyubushkin was sent off for tripping Robert Thomas, but had no shots on goal with the man advantage.