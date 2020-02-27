Parayko's OT goal gives Blues a 3-2 win

Colton Parayko's wraparound goal with 1:37 remaining gave the Blues a dramatic come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday at Enterprise Center.

It came with 1:37 remaining in OT and was his eighth of the season. The Blues, winning their sixth consecutive game, improved to 38-17-10, for 86 points. The 21 games over .500 is the high-water mark for the Blues this season.

Clinging to a 2-1 lead that they took in the first period, the New York Islanders were playing a good game of dump the puck, milk the clock and play defense.

But with time running out, Vince Dunn fired an absolute rocket past Thomas Greiss from the high slot to tie the game at 2-2 with just 1:44 to play in regulation.

It was Dunn's eighth goal of the season, ending an 18-game goal drought.

After a sub par first period, the Blues got after it in the second. They outshot the New York Islanders 10-1 in the second period, with the Isles going without a shot on goal until just 7 minutes 5 seconds remained in the period.

But the Blues couldn't get one past goalie Thomas Greiss in a scoreless period and trailed 2-1 after two Thursday at Enterprise Center.