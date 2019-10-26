Well, it didn't take long for last season's Stanley Cup finalists to, uh, renew acquaintances. All of 38 seconds in Saturday's Cup rematch, Boston's 6-foot-9, 250-pound defensman _ Zdeno Chara _ flattened Oskar Sundqvist along the boards.
Brayden Schenn came to Sundqvist's defense and both Chara and Schenn ended up with minors for roughing. Late in the period, David Perron and Boston defenseman Tory Krug were both sent off at the same time with minors, leading to another two minutes of 4-on-4 play.
But on the next penalty, the first time either team had a man advantage, David Pastrnak made the Blues pay. With Perron off for holding, a Pastrnak one-timer from the left faceoff circle trickled past goalie Jordan Binnington nearside, giving Boston a 1-0 lead with 5:01 left in the opening period.
It was Pastrnak's league-leading 11th goal of the season, and his sixth power play goal, extending his point streak to eight games.
The Blues' best chance came seven minutes into the game, when Tuukka Rask stopped a breakaway shot from the slot by Sundqvist.