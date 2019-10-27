Just when it looked like the Blues were about to squander another two-goal lead, Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron came to the rescue.
O'Reilly's second goal of the day came with 4:18 to play and sent the game into overtime tied 4-4. Then Perron's sixth goal of the season came one minutes 28 seconds into overtime, giving the Blues a 5-4 victory Sunday at LIttle Caesars Arena.
The Blue return home with a 6-3-3 record. Detroit picked up a point with its overtime loss, but at 3-8-1 for the season its winless streak is now at eight games (0-7-1).
"Obviously it's a massive two points," O'Reilly said. "We found a way to get them. But there's a lot of things that we need to change. We weren't consistent enough tonight and you see how much momentum they had."
Detroit totally controlled play in the third period, scoring three times to take a 4-3 lead on goals by Dylan Larkin, Valtteri Filppula and Tyler Bertuzzi.
In what wasn't the sharpest night for goalie Jordan Binnington, Larkin's plopped in and out of Binnington's glove, Filppula's deflected in off Alex Pietrangelo's left skate, and Bertuzzi's seemed to surprise Binnington off a faceoff.
But O'Reilly's power-play goal, off a setup by Perron, sent the game into overtime 4-4. Then came the third game-winning goal of the season by Perron, and the 28th of his NHL career, sent the Blues home with two points.
Perron finished with a four-point night, adding three assists to his night's work, and went over the 500-point milestone for his career and 300-point barrier as a member of the Blues. He now had 502 points for his career and 302 points with the Blues.
"He played a phenomenal game tonight, getting his 500th point," O'Reilly said. "Just watching him right now, his release is so dangerous. You see that game-winning goal, the way he pulls it in _ no one knows where it's going."
The Red Wings outshot the Blues 16-5 in the second period and 25-10 over the final two periods of play, wiping out Blues leads of 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second.
The Blues had previously blown two-goal leads in overtime losses to Washington and the New York Islanders, and a shootout loss to Vancouver.
But playing their first back-to-back of the season, and for the third time in four days, the Blues appeared to tire down the stretch.
"We knew the energy was gonna become an issued," coach Craig Berube said. "I thought our first period was really good. Second period was OK. The third period, they pushed hard and we didn't have much of an answer.
"But the guys stayed with it and we tied it up, and ended up winning in OT."
The Blues started out on their heels in the second period, with the Red Wings scoring on a power play to make it a 2-1 game.
Filip Hronek beat Binnington glove side with a one-timer from the left faceoff circle with 9:56 left in the period. But the Blues answered with an O'Reilly goal 1 1/2 minutes later to restore their two-goal lead and took a 3-1 lead into the third period.
For O'Reilly it was his first goal this season with an actual goalie in the net. (He had an empty-netter Oct. 10 in Ottawa). O'Reilly skated in on left wing and beat Detroit goalie Jonathan Bernier with a shot that clanged off the crossbar but into the net.
He would finish with a four-point night _ his second of the season _ adding two assists to his two goals.
After getting shut out for the first time since March 14 on Saturday night in Boston, the Blues quickly made sure that would not be the case Sunday in Detroit.
Just 127 seconds into the game, Brayden Schenn took a backdoor feed from O'Reilly for a power play goal and a 1-0 lead.
Less than 5 1/2 minutes later it became 2-0 when Zach Sanford, parked in front of the net, deflected in an Alexander Steen shot from the high slot for his first goal of the season.
Steen later left with a lower-body injury; Berube said he'd be re-evaluated on Monday but didn't think it was serious.
Schenn's goal was his ninth of the season; he didn't get his ninth last season until Game 40, a Jan. 7 victory over Philadelphia in Binnington's first NHL start.
Binnington was back in goal following Saturday's 3-0 loss in Boston, marking the first time in his NHL career that he has started games on back-to-back nights. Jake Allen was ill according to Berube.