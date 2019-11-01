Not much has come easy for the Blues this season, and Friday was no exception against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Playing their fifth overtime game in 14 contests this season, the Blues won their fourth in a row at home, defeating the Blue Jackets 4-3 on David Perron's overtime goal just eight seconds into overtime.
It was Perron's second OT winner in the last three Blues' games _ he did it Sunday in Detroit in a 5-4 triumph.
The Blues are 8-3-3 and moved into first place in the Central Division; Columbus is 5-5-3.
After falling behind 3-1 in the second period to the upstart Columbus Blue Jackets, goals by Brayden Schenn and Oskar Sundqvist tied things at 3-3 Friday night at Enterprise Center.
Schenn's goal, his 10th of the season, came on a well-placed shot in the slot on the power play. He didn't get his 10th goal last season until Game 52, a 1-0 overtime win Feb. 7 at Tampa Bay. That was the fourth game of the Blues' franchise record 11-game winning streak.
Sundvist's third goal of the season came just 26 seconds later, when he banged in his own rebound with 7:27 left in the period.
Mackenzie MacEachern had a secondary assist on the Sundqvist goal, his first point of the season.
Columbus had taken a 3-1 lead earlier in the period on goals by Sonny Milano and Oliver Bjorkstrand.
Similar to the Minnesota game Wednesday, the Blues got off to a slow start Friday. This time, Columbus had even better chances in the early minutes than the Wild had two days earlier.
One of those chances was a breakaway by Josh Anderson, who blew past Carl Gunnarsson and sent a high backhand that Jordan Binnington stopped. The Blue Jackets outshot St. Louis 6-1 in the first 4 1/2 minutes, and several were tough saves.
The Blues regrouped to a degree and seemed to gain momentum after killing off a penalty for too many men on the ice. Robert Thomas, on a great backside pass from a spinning Tyler Bozak, gave the Blues a 1-0 lead with 5:55 left in the period. It was Thomas' second goal of the season.
But with just 4.7 left in the period, Pierre-Luc Dubois outhustled Alex Pietrangelo done the ice and scored to tie at at 1-1.