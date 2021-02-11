Perunovich out for season with shoulder injury

Prized prospect Scott Perunovich, who won the Hobey Baker Award last season as college hockey's best player, will miss the rest of the Blues' season with a left shoulder injury.
He is scheduled for surgery Friday, with Dr. Matt Matava and Dr. Matt Smith performing the procedure at Washington University and Barnes-Jewish Orthopedic Center.
Perunovich, 22, and from Hibbing, Minn., was slated for duty in the American Hockey League this season. But instead of being assigned to the Utica Comets with other Blues prospects, the defenseman stayed in St. Louis training and rehabbing as a member of the Blues taxi squad.
Perunovich is expected to be ready to go by the start of the 2021-22 season.
ANOTHER MAINTENANCE DAY
Defenseman Colton Parayko missed another practice Thursday; he’s had about a half-dozen of the so-called “maintenance days” already this season.
Whatever his undisclosed ailment is, it hasn’t been enough to take him out of the lineup on game days. He’s played in all 13 games for the Blues (7-4-2), averaging 22 minutes 53 seconds of ice time, second only to Justin Faulk’s But it definitely has reached the nagging stage.
“It’s tough because we play a lot and we gotta get practice time in,” coach Craig Berube said Thursday, shortly before the team flew to Arizona. “So we’re just going to have to keep monitoring and see how it goes.”
Even so, there’s no indication that Parayko won’t be in the lineup Friday when the Blues resume their string of seven consecutive games against the Arizona Coyotes. Parayko will accompany the team to Arizona, as will Marco Scandella and Sammy Blais, both sidelined with upper-body injuries.
Niko Mikkola skated in Parayko’s place Thursday at Centene Community Ice Center, and was paired with Carl Gunnarsson.
Otherwise the practice lineups were very similar to what Berube rolled out on Wednesday:
Forwards
Barbashev-O’Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Sanford-Sundqvist-Hoffman
Clifford-de la Rose-MacEachern
(Poganski had skated with the fourth line on Wednesday, and took a line rush in MacEachern’s place as well on Thursday.)
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Gunnarsson-Mikkola
Dunn-Bortuzzo
The power play units were unchanged from Wednesday:
PPI: Faulk-Hoffman-Perron-Sundqvist-O’Reilly
PPII: Krug-Dunn-Kryou-Schenn-Schwartz
BORTUZZO’S INJURY
Robert Bortuzzo missed 10 games, nearly 20-percent of the schedule in this condensed season due to an upper-body injury he sustained after a hit from Colorado’s Valeri Nichushkin on Feb. 15.
When asked if it was a concussion, Bortuzzo said: “Yes, just had a little thing going on with my face, some issue, so we worked through it and we feel good.”
In his first media availability since the injury, Bortuzzo also was asked if he was surprised there was no fine or suspension for Nichushkin for a hit that rattled Bortuzzo’s head against the glass.
“I like to not comment on those things,” Bortuzzo said. “One of those plays that was borderline, and they (the NHL) went one way. That’s the way they saw it. I’ll just leave it at that.”
WEATHER UPGRADE
The Blues left St. Louis with a temperature in the high teens, for three games in the Valley of the Sun, where the temperature is supposed to reach the 70s daily. So they’ll be gaining about 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
“I called home the other day,” said Bortuzzo, who’s from Thunder Bay, Ontario. “I think they were minus 38 degrees Celsius. So I tried not to pass that along to any of my family members, but it’ll be nice to get in some sun and soak in some vitamin D.”
Minus 38 degrees Celsius converts to minus 36 degrees Fahrenheit.
“It’s three (games) in four (days), so there’s not gonna be a lot of time to get outside,” Bortuzzo said. “But hopefully, get our walks in.”
Walks are basically the only thing NHL players are allowed to do on the road outside of being in the hotel or going to the rink, per league COVID-19 protocols.
Berube was asked about the weather upgrade as well, but it doesn’t sound like he’s planning any walks.
“It doesn’t matter to me really to be honest with you,” Berube said. “Just looking forward to getting back playing Arizona and getting some wins.”