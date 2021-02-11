Perunovich out for season with shoulder injury

PPII: Krug-Dunn-Kryou-Schenn-Schwartz

BORTUZZO’S INJURY

Robert Bortuzzo missed 10 games, nearly 20-percent of the schedule in this condensed season due to an upper-body injury he sustained after a hit from Colorado’s Valeri Nichushkin on Feb. 15.

When asked if it was a concussion, Bortuzzo said: “Yes, just had a little thing going on with my face, some issue, so we worked through it and we feel good.”

In his first media availability since the injury, Bortuzzo also was asked if he was surprised there was no fine or suspension for Nichushkin for a hit that rattled Bortuzzo’s head against the glass.

“I like to not comment on those things,” Bortuzzo said. “One of those plays that was borderline, and they (the NHL) went one way. That’s the way they saw it. I’ll just leave it at that.”

WEATHER UPGRADE

The Blues left St. Louis with a temperature in the high teens, for three games in the Valley of the Sun, where the temperature is supposed to reach the 70s daily. So they’ll be gaining about 50 degrees Fahrenheit.