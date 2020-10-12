Petro heads to Vegas at $8.8 million per year

Although it’s not yet official, Alex Pietrangelo is heading to last Vegas on a seven-year contract worth $8.8 million per year to play for the Vegas Golden Knights, according to multiple reports Monday night.

The now-former Blues defenseman got his pay day, and according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, got the full no-movement clause that had been a sticking point in his negotiations with the Blues.

The Blues had offered $8 million over eight years, for a total of $64 million. Pietrangelo’s Vegas deal totals $61.6 million _ but again, over only seven years. Keep in mind also that there’s no state income tax in Nevada. But that’s at least partially canceled out by a higher overall cost of living in Las Vegas. As for the no-movement clause, the Blues offered only a partial clause according to Blues general manager Doug Armstrong.

Pietrangelo’s decade-long tenure in St. Louis came to an end Friday when the Blues signed Boston’s Torey Krug to a seven-year deal averaging $6.5 million per year.

Armstrong diplomatically said on Friday that he was keeping the door open to a possible Pietrangelo return _ even with the addition of Krug _ although he didn’t know how he could make the money work under the NHL salary cap. But all concerned knew there was a 99.99 percent chance that was never going to happen.