The Blues got goals from Alex Pietrangelo and Vladimir Tarasenko just 47 seconds apart early in the second period to take a 3-1 lead over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at Enterprise Center.
Later in the period, they had a chance to put the game away with a 5-on-3 power play for 1 minute 20 seconds. But they couldn’t convert on their first 5-on-3 of the season, nor the 40 seconds of 5-on-4 power that followed.
Then Vancouver made it a 3-2 game just 50 seconds after killing off the penalties on a rebound shot by J.T. Miller after Tyler Motte’s shot hit the post.
Earlier in the period, Vancouver’s Micheal Ferland had tied the game 1-1 with his first goal of the season.
An evenly-played first period swung in the Blues’ direction late in the first period when Robby Fabbri banged home a rebound of a Tyler Bozak shot of the post, giving the St. Louis a 1-0 lead with 5:35 left in the first period.
It was the first regular-season goal for Fabbri since last Nov. 23 against Nashville and the first goal this season for the Blues’ third line.
St. Louis, which went scoreless on two power play attempts, outshot Vancouver 11-9 in the period.
An evenly-played first period at Enterprise Center swung in the Blues’ direction late in the first period when Robby Fabbri banged home a rebound of a Tyler Bozak shot of the post, giving the St. Louis a 1-0 lead over the Vancouver Canucks with 5:35 left in the first period.
It was the first regular-season goal for Fabbri since last Nov. 23 against Nashville and the first goal this season for the Blues’ third line.
St. Louis, which went scoreless on two power play attempts, outshot Vancouver 11-9 in the period.