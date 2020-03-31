Pietrangelo puts in triple duty during NHL shutdown period

As the NHL approaches three weeks in its self-quarantine mode, the vast majority of players undoubtedly are fighting off boredom.

Not Alex Pietrangelo, Blues defenseman, team captain. And father of triplets.

He can’t wait till hockey resumes, so he can get some rest.

“It’s a little wild over here,” Pietrangelo said Tuesday. “Three kids, two dogs, wife. Trying to stay (inside) as much as we can, trying to be careful _ we’ve got the kids. I’ll tell you what, the kids can do some damage in the house in a two-week span when you keep them inside

“I was laughing last night because I was saying, there’s not enough time in the day. I’m not even working right now and I can’t even find enough time to do something for myself.”

Pietrangelo took part in a video conference Tuesday with Central Division rivals Jonathan Toews of the Chicago Blackhawks and Roman Jose of the Nashville Predators, put on by the NHL.

Pietrangelo’s wife Jayne gave birth to Evelyn, Oliver and Theodore in July 2018. So the triplets are 20 months old _ fast approaching the Terrible 2’s.

“We do the exact same thing,” Pietrangelo said, referring to the family’s daily routine. “We wake up, eat breakfast, have my morning coffee. So does my wife.

“Today we watched The Good Dinosaur, went upstairs, played a bit. I can hear them running upstairs right now. They’re screaming ‘cause they want to go outside. So they’re gonna go outside and then take a nap. Do the same thing in the afternoon. Wake up and do it all over again tomorrow.”