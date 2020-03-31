Pietrangelo puts in triple duty during NHL shutdown period

As the NHL approaches three weeks in its self-quarantine mode, the vast majority of players undoubtedly are fighting off boredom.
Not Alex Pietrangelo, Blues defenseman, team captain. And father of triplets.
He can’t wait till hockey resumes, so he can get some rest.
“It’s a little wild over here,” Pietrangelo said Tuesday. “Three kids, two dogs, wife. Trying to stay (inside) as much as we can, trying to be careful _ we’ve got the kids. I’ll tell you what, the kids can do some damage in the house in a two-week span when you keep them inside
“I was laughing last night because I was saying, there’s not enough time in the day. I’m not even working right now and I can’t even find enough time to do something for myself.”
Pietrangelo took part in a video conference Tuesday with Central Division rivals Jonathan Toews of the Chicago Blackhawks and Roman Jose of the Nashville Predators, put on by the NHL.
Pietrangelo’s wife Jayne gave birth to Evelyn, Oliver and Theodore in July 2018. So the triplets are 20 months old _ fast approaching the Terrible 2’s.
“We do the exact same thing,” Pietrangelo said, referring to the family’s daily routine. “We wake up, eat breakfast, have my morning coffee. So does my wife.
“Today we watched The Good Dinosaur, went upstairs, played a bit. I can hear them running upstairs right now. They’re screaming ‘cause they want to go outside. So they’re gonna go outside and then take a nap. Do the same thing in the afternoon. Wake up and do it all over again tomorrow.”
Pietrangelo, Toews and Josi were all on split screens and could talk and interact with each other, with an NHL moderator leading the discussion and asking questions, many of which were provided by media members but read by the moderator.
At one point, Pietrangelo was asked how he and Jayne spent that hour or so of alone time after the triplets were out for the night.
“I spend my hour cleaning,” Pietrangelo said. “Last night I cleaned and my wife was watching Harry Potter. So that pretty much sum things up around here. And just cartoons. That’s literally all we watch around here. I only need like three channels.”
To which Toews chimed in: “I’m really starting to feel bad for Petro.”
That brought some chuckles, and then Petro responded: “It’s just part of life. It’s all good.”
Toews, by way of comparison, said he has been binge-watching the third season of Ozark (the Netflix series.)
Josi said he’s been watching the Tiger King docu-series, but mainly doing the X-box video gaming thing — Call of Duty , etc.
Pietrangelo says he gets a 2 ½-hour block of time during the afternoon to work out during the kids’ nap time. He’s got a home gym.
“I think the hardest part for me is the unknown of when we’re actually going to start (playing hockey),” he said. “So you’re trying to train as if you’re gonna play, but nobody really knows what’s gonna happen. So you’re not trying to overdo it but you’re trying to take a break.
“It’s more just the timeline we need so we can kind of figure out what’s gonna happen, whether it’s play or not so we can at least have some kind of guidance.”
The NHL suspended play on March 12 due to the coronavirus — the Blues were on the team charter heading back from a game the night before in Anaheim when the announcement was made. The league subsequently announced a two-week self-isolation or shelter-in-place policy for players, although it gave them the opportunity to fly home — even if it meant to Canada or overseas. Another two weeks of shelter-in-place recently was tacked onto the original two, so the league is basically in a holding pattern.
“We obviously miss being down there (at Enterprise Center),” Pietrangelo said. “I think all of us miss playing in front of the fans, competing. But being home with kids and being around my wife’s family, grandma and grandpa — I think it’s just important that we all do our part.”
(Pietrangelo’s wife and in-laws are from St. Louis.)
“Even if you’re healthy, you don’t really know if you’re carrying (the virus)," Pietrangelo said. "You gotta protect the people around you, and other people in the community. So the more we can do our part now, the quicker this all goes away and hopefully we all get back to getting games and life going back to normal.”
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.