Playoff series preview: Blues vs. Canucks

BLUES VS. CANUCKS
Game 1 • 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Rogers Place, Edmonton
TV, Radio • FSM, WXOS (101.1 FM)
Series Overview • This marks only the fourth time the Blues have faced Vancouver in the postseason; they are still looking for their first series victory. The Canucks beat the Blues in seven games in 1995, in seven games again in 2003, and swept a four-game series in 2009. All were in the Western Conference quarterfinals.
This season, the Blues went 1-1-1 against the Canucks and not much separated the teams. Vancouver won in a shootout Oct. 17 in St. Louis; the Blues won in overtime Nov. 5 in Vancouver; and Vancouver won 3-1 at home Jan. 27. Take away Bo Horvat’s empty-netter in that Jan. 27 contest, and all three were one-goal games.
ABOUT THE CANUCKS
(Regular season)
Record • 36-27-6, 3rd in Pacific
Goals For • 3.25 per game (8th)
Goals Against • 3.10 (21st)
Power Play • 24.2% (4th)
Penalty Kill • 80.5% (16th)
Injury Outlook • F Sven Baertschi opted out of the playoffs. F Josh Leivo (knee), who scored the shootout winner against the Blues in October, is not on the playoff roster. F Micheal Ferland, who’s had concussion issues, has not played since leaving Game 2 against Minnesota. F Tyler Toffoli (lower-body) missed the final three games against the Wild.
Top Threats • J.T. Miller and 2019 Calder Trophy winner Elias Pettersson shared the team lead with 27 goals, followed by Horvat (22) and Tanner Pearson (21). D Quinn Hughes led all NHL rookies in scoring with 53 points (8 goals, 45 assists).
In Goal • Jacob Markstrom started all four postseason games against Minnesota, with a 2.27 goals-against average and .926 save percentage. Rookie Thatcher Demko started two of the three regular-season games against St. Louis.
In the Hub • The Canucks won their best-of-5 qualifier series against the Wild 3 games to 1. Christopher Tanev scored the game (and series) winner 11 seconds into OT in a 5-4 Game 4 triumph.
ABOUT THE BLUES
(Regular season)
Record • 42-19-10, 1st in Central
Goals For • 3.14 (15th)
Goals Against • 2.68 (5th)
Power Play • 24.3% (3rd)
Penalty Kill • 79.3% (18th)
Injury Outlook • F Ivan Barbashev became a father Monday night and remains on paternity leave. F Sammy Blais played only one shift in the third period of the round-robin finale against Dallas with what appears to be a leg/knee injury.
Top Threats • Eleven Blues scored 10 goals or more during the regular season, led by David Perron and Brayden Schenn with 25 apiece. The Blues led the NHL in goals by defenseman (45), with Alex Pietrangelo scoring a career-high 16 goals and Colton Parayko matching his career high with 10.
In Goal • After a stellar first period, Jordan Binnington allowed six goals the rest of the way against Vegas in the second round-robin. He was 1-0-1, with a 1.87 GAA and .939 save percentage against the Canucks in the regular season.
In the Hub • The Blues left a lot to be desired in the round-robin, going 0-3 and squandering third-period leads in all three contests.
