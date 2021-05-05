Playoffs? Playoffs! Join Jim Thomas to chat all things Blues

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Russian report indicated the Blues' power forward wanted to stay with his KHL team.
But team can't afford to take Anaheim lightly in next two games at Enterprise Center.
Thomas scores the game-winner with 23 seconds left in regulation.
O'Reilly's second goal of the night wins it in OT.
Bortuzzo scores game-winner in third period
Team can't hold 3-1 lead in third period, but pick up an overtime point.
As a player, Blues coach was involved in many two-fight games.
Retirement likely looms for the former Blues captain; Krug, Dunn miss game Monday night.
Defenseman Krug is out and Dunn resumes skating, could play later in the week
Parayko returns after missing two game.
