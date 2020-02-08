Post-Cup lull has arrived, Blues lose 3-2 in OT

With only two victories over their past nine games, it seems safe to say the post-Stanley Cup lull has arrived for the St. Louis Blues.
After a 1-3 road trip, the Blues completed a three-game homestand with just three points in three games after a 3-2 overtime loss to Central Division rival Dallas on Saturday at Enterprise Center.
Roope Hintz's second goal of the night proved to be the winner at the 2:19 mark of OT, beating goalie Jordan Binnington 5-hole. That made it seven games in a row Binnington has given up three or more goals.
Dating back to a loss in Colorado and an OT loss at home to Philadelphia heading into the bye/all-star break, the Blues are 2-5-2 over their past nine contests.
"We're just in the middle of a little bit of a grind right now," defenseman Colton Parayko said. "That's the way it goes. It's a long season. I think that we have the group in here that knows how to respond."
Well, there's no time like the present. Colorado won Saturday night against Columbus, pulling within five points of the Blues for first place in the Central. The Avalanche also have three games in hand.
The Blues gained a point with the OT loss, and are 32-15-9 for 73 points. Dallas (31-16-6) is just six points behind the Blues and has a game in hand.
Saturday's marked only the fifth time this season the Blues have led by two or more goals and failed to come out with a win.
Suddenly an offensive force, Parayko did what he could to get the Blues out with a victory. Through his first 46 games this season, he was stuck on two goals.
But after staking the Blues to a 2-0 lead, St. Louis couldn't hold on.
Parayko got one against Carolina on Tuesday and another against Winnipeg on Thursday. On Saturday, in the first period against Dallas, he struck twice at Enterprise.
In his second game back on the team's No. 2 power play unit Parayko scored on a one-timer from the left faceoff circle with Dallas' Jamie Benn off for boarding Ivan Barbashev.
That goal came at the 7:18 mark of the period. Just 3 1/2 minutes later, Parayko scored again _ this time in 5-on-5 play _ from just outside the right circle.
That gave Parayko four goals in three games and six for the season.
"He’s shooting it and he’s shooting it quicker," coach Craig Berube said. "That’s his whole mindset, is when he gets it he’s gonna blast it. It’s paying off. With his shot, he can beat a goalie."
But no other Blue beat Dallas backup goalie Anton Khudobin. For the second game in a row the Blues got no goals out of their forwards.
"We're not worried about that," Brayden Schenn said.
In a goal that seemed to take a lot of the Blues' momentum away, Benn made it a 2-1 game, scoring his 15th goal of the season with Justin Faulk off for tripping with 2:12 left in the first.
After a sluggish start to the second period by both teams, Dallas started piling up possession time and shots on goal, and it paid off when Hintz's 16th goal of the season from the slot tied the game at 2-all with 6:35 left in the second.
"Looked like we lacked energy in the second period," Berube said. "I thought in that third period we got it back a little bit. It was better. Good first. The (Benn) goal it’s just a mistake, shouldn’t happen. Could’ve got out of that period 2-0."