Post-Cup lull has arrived, Blues lose 3-2 in OT

Saturday's marked only the fifth time this season the Blues have led by two or more goals and failed to come out with a win.

Suddenly an offensive force, Parayko did what he could to get the Blues out with a victory. Through his first 46 games this season, he was stuck on two goals.

But after staking the Blues to a 2-0 lead, St. Louis couldn't hold on.

Parayko got one against Carolina on Tuesday and another against Winnipeg on Thursday. On Saturday, in the first period against Dallas, he struck twice at Enterprise.

In his second game back on the team's No. 2 power play unit Parayko scored on a one-timer from the left faceoff circle with Dallas' Jamie Benn off for boarding Ivan Barbashev.

That goal came at the 7:18 mark of the period. Just 3 1/2 minutes later, Parayko scored again _ this time in 5-on-5 play _ from just outside the right circle.

That gave Parayko four goals in three games and six for the season.

"He’s shooting it and he’s shooting it quicker," coach Craig Berube said. "That’s his whole mindset, is when he gets it he’s gonna blast it. It’s paying off. With his shot, he can beat a goalie."