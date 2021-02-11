Practice update: Another maintenance day for Parayko

“I like to not comment on those things,” Bortuzzo said. “One of those plays that was borderline, and they (the NHL) went one way. That’s the way they saw it. I’ll just leave it at that.”

WEATHER UPGRADE

The Blues left St. Louis with a temperature in the high teens, for three games in the Valley of the Sun, where the temperature is supposed to reach the 70s daily. So they’ll be gaining about 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

“I called home the other day,” said Bortuzzo, who’s from Thunder Bay, Ontario. “I think they were minus 38 degrees Celsius. So I tried not to pass that along to any of my family members, but it’ll be nice to get in some sun and soak in some vitamin D.”

Minus 38 degrees Celsius converts to minus 36 degrees Fahrenheit.

“It’s three (games) in four (days), so there’s not gonna be a lot of time to get outside,” Bortuzzo said. “But hopefully, get our walks in.”

Walks are basically the only thing NHL players are allowed to do on the road outside of being in the hotel or going to the rink, per league COVID-19 protocols.

Berube was asked about the weather upgrade as well, but it doesn’t sound like he’s planning any walks.

“It doesn’t matter to me really to be honest with you,” Berube said. “Just looking forward to getting back playing Arizona and getting some wins.”

