Practice update: Berube ponders sitting Mikkola

Craig Berube has liked what he’s seen from young defenseman Niko Mikkola this season. But that wasn’t so much the case Monday against Arizona, which has the Blues coach pondering a lineup change.

Mikkola was not among the team’s top three defensemen pairings in Wednesday’s practice at Centene Community Ice Center.

“I’m not sure yet,” Berube said, of Mikkola’s lineup status. “I put Gunny (Carl Gunnarsson) with (Colton) Parayko today and (Vince) Dunn with (Robert) Bortuzzo. We’ll see tomorrow how it looks and we’ll go from there.”

The other pairing was Torey Krug with Justin Faulk.

Mikkola has played in the Blues’ last eight games on the third pairing, and has appeared in nine games overall this season. He’s averaging 13 minutes 12 seconds of ice time and is minus-2. But he had a couple rough moments against the Coyotes.

“I think Mikkola’s been pretty solid to be honest with you,” Berube said. “I think that he’s done a good job on the penalty kill. He’s been good closing plays out. I think the other night, a little bit of a tough night for him on a couple goals he was on the ice for. It’s not all his fault. I’m not saying that.