Practice update: Berube ponders sitting Mikkola

Craig Berube has liked what he’s seen from young defenseman Niko Mikkola this season. But that wasn’t so much the case Monday against Arizona, which has the Blues coach pondering a lineup change.
Mikkola was not among the team’s top three defensemen pairings in Wednesday’s practice at Centene Community Ice Center.
“I’m not sure yet,” Berube said, of Mikkola’s lineup status. “I put Gunny (Carl Gunnarsson) with (Colton) Parayko today and (Vince) Dunn with (Robert) Bortuzzo. We’ll see tomorrow how it looks and we’ll go from there.”
The other pairing was Torey Krug with Justin Faulk.
Mikkola has played in the Blues’ last eight games on the third pairing, and has appeared in nine games overall this season. He’s averaging 13 minutes 12 seconds of ice time and is minus-2. But he had a couple rough moments against the Coyotes.
“I think Mikkola’s been pretty solid to be honest with you,” Berube said. “I think that he’s done a good job on the penalty kill. He’s been good closing plays out. I think the other night, a little bit of a tough night for him on a couple goals he was on the ice for. It’s not all his fault. I’m not saying that.
“He’s a young kid yet. Still learning. But overall, his game’s been pretty good.”
Defenseman Marco Scandella and forward Sammy Blais, both with upper-body injuries, did not practice Wednesday.
The only change on the forward lines had Austin Poganski, currently still on the taxi squad, skating with the fourth line in practice — with Kyle Clifford and Jacob de la Rose.
When asked if Poganski could break into the lineup, Berube said: “At some point, yes.”
De la Rose and Mackenzie MacEachern were both sent down to the taxi squad Tuesday, but that could change by Friday’s game against the Coyotes.
HE SAID IT
Berube, on whether he’s getting tired of playing Arizona all the time: “Well, I’m getting tired of losing to ‘em.”
PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT
With the no game until Friday, a couple of practice days were just what the doctor ordered for the Blues, winless (0-2-1) in their last three contests.
“For sure. We needed it,” Berube said. “I don’t think we’ve had much time to really practice other than optionals, (or) like morning skates. It’s hard to work on things in morning skates. I thought we worked on some stuff that we needed to work on today and we’ll do the same tomorrow.”
Wednesday’s to-do list included lots of power play and penalty kill work.
“We wanted to do a little scrimmage today with power play and penalty kill,” Berube said. “I think it was important to work on, and probably gonna work on it tomorrow.”
The Blues went with the same two power play units in practice that they employed in Monday’s 4-3 shootout loss.
PPI: Faulk, David Perron, Mike Hoffman, Ryan O’Reilly, Oskar Sundqvist
PPII: Vince Dunn, Krug, Jordan Kyrou, Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz
Speaking mainly about the first unit’s work Monday, Berube said: “I liked the approach. There was a shooting mentality right away. And there was a net presence. We scored on a rebound chance and Sundqvist had another real good rebound chance.
“Both units, they just gotta be more of that approach. Just direct, going downhill and shooting pucks. And finding rebounds and scoring some greasy goals. And then things loosen up and you feel more confident, and then there’s probably more plays to be made.”
WEDNESDAY’S PRACTICE LINES
Forwards
Barbashev-O’Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Sanford-Sundqvist-Hoffman
Clifford-de la Rose-Poganski