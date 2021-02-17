Practice update: Krug, Scandella "good to go" for San Jose

Help is on the way for the Blues’ defensemen corps, but the team’s injury situation up front continues to be an issue.

Coach Craig Berube said D-men Torey Krug and Marco Scandella are available to play Thursday against the San Jose Sharks

Krug missed the third period of Monday’s 1-0 loss at Arizona with an upper-body injury. Scandella has missed the Blues’ last six games _ and seven games total this season _ also with an upper-body injury. But both were full participants in Wednesday’s practice at Enterprise Center.

“They’re good to go,” Berube said.

Meanwhile, the status of Colton Parayko continues to bear watching. After playing only 15 minutes 38 seconds Monday, his lowest total in four years and fifth-lowest of his NHL career, Parayko did not practice Wednesday as he continues to deal with an undisclosed nagging injury.

“I don’t think it’s regressing,” Berube said. “I think he needs time to heal a little bit. So today we kept him off, and we’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

Although he’s missed several practices, Parayko has yet to miss a game this season. It’s hard to keep hockey players out of the lineup.