Practice update: Krug, Scandella "good to go" for San Jose

Help is on the way for the Blues’ defensemen corps, but the team’s injury situation up front continues to be an issue.
Coach Craig Berube said D-men Torey Krug and Marco Scandella are available to play Thursday against the San Jose Sharks
Krug missed the third period of Monday’s 1-0 loss at Arizona with an upper-body injury. Scandella has missed the Blues’ last six games _ and seven games total this season _ also with an upper-body injury. But both were full participants in Wednesday’s practice at Enterprise Center.
“They’re good to go,” Berube said.
Meanwhile, the status of Colton Parayko continues to bear watching. After playing only 15 minutes 38 seconds Monday, his lowest total in four years and fifth-lowest of his NHL career, Parayko did not practice Wednesday as he continues to deal with an undisclosed nagging injury.
“I don’t think it’s regressing,” Berube said. “I think he needs time to heal a little bit. So today we kept him off, and we’ll see how he is tomorrow.”
Although he’s missed several practices, Parayko has yet to miss a game this season. It’s hard to keep hockey players out of the lineup.
“He wants to continually play and be out there,” Berube said. “We just gotta keep working through it and he’s gotta keep working through it like he is.”
At forward, despite the team’s vaunted depth, the Blues remain stretched thin.
“I would say so,” Berube said. “It’s just tough right now, but the guys in there are doing a pretty good job in my opinion. We didn’t get the result last game, but they’re working and competing and doing a lot of good things. We’ll see how Sammy Blais is tomorrow.”
Blais has missed the last four games with an upper-body issue, but practiced Wednesday.
Jaden Schwartz, who has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury, did not practice Wednesday. “Not ready yet,” Berube said.
Tyler Bozak (upper-body) remains on injured reserve with an apparent concussion suffered Jan. 26 against Vegas, missing the last nine games.
“He’s not on the ice right now, so he’s a ways away,” Berube said.
Two other forwards, Robert Thomas (broken thumb) and Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder), are weeks away from returning.
WEDNESDAY’S LINES/PAIRINGS
Forwards
Barbashev-O’Reilly-Perron
Hoffman-Schenn-Kyrou
Sanford-Sundqvist-Poganski
Clifford-de la Rose-MacEachern
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Scandella-Gunnarsson
Dunn-Bortuzzo
POWER PLAY LINEUPS
Unit 1: Faulk, Perron, Hoffman, O’Reilly, Sundqvist
Unit 2: Dunn, Krug, Kryou, Schenn, Sanford
(The Blues are scheduled to hold an optional skate Thursday morning, so barring any injury-related changes, these are likely to be how the Blues line up in 5-on-5 play and on the power play against San Jose.)