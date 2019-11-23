During his Saturday morning session with reporters, coach Craig Berube stressed the importance of coming out with a sense of urgency against the Nashville Predators.
The Blues didn’t get the memo. En route to a 3-1 lead after the first period, the Predators scored 20 seconds into the contest at Enterprise Center. The visitors from Tennessee had 10 shots on goal before the Blues got their first. And by period’s end, Nashville had a whopping 22 shots on goal.
To put that in perspective, the last time the Predators played here _ the infamous “Do I look nervous?” game by goalie Jordan Binnington _ Nashville had 19 shots the entire game.
Goal No. 1 came on a fortuitous long rebound to Filip Forsberg, for his 10th goal of the season. It was the quickest opponent goal against the Blues this season. Less than 3 ½ minutes later it became 2-0 Nashville after Mattias Ekholm's shot rebounded first off Jay Bouwmeester, then Justin Faulk, then off Binnington’s stick and into the net.
(In Winnipeg, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck might call that a “lucky pinball.”)
The Blues killed off a 5-on-3, then made it a 2-1 game on Klim Kostin’s first NHL goal.
But the Predators were operating at a different level than the Blues in the period, charging the net and getting to most of the loose pucks. With just 86 seconds left in the period. Mathieu Olivier skated in around Colton Parayko and sent a tight shot in on Binnington. Colton Sissons swooped in to tuck the puck under Binnington’s pads for a 3-1 Nashville lead.