Down to 11 forwards at the moment, or one less than needed to form four full lines in a game, the Blues have recalled forwards Jordan Kyrou and Austin Poganski from their San Antonio affiliate in the American Hockey League.
Kyrou was averaging nearly a point a game for the Rampage, with nine goals and six assists in 16 games. He played well and had several scoring chances in Sunday’s 4-1 loss to the Toronto Marlies, which was televised by the NHL Network. Over his previous two games, Kyrou had scored our goals, including a hat trick last Wednesday against the Iowa Wild.
A second-round pick in 2016, No. 35 overall, Kyrou made the Blues’ opening-day roster last season, appearing in 16 games with one goal and two assists. But he spent most of the season in San Antonio, making the AHL all-star game before suffering a kneecap injury that required surgery.
Kyrou was in Blues camp this preseason, but skated on his own or in non-contact drills as he completed his rehab and recovery from last spring’s surgery. He made his season debut for San Antonio on Nov. 2.
Poganski had been called up by the Blues on Thanskgiving Day, following Oskar Sundqvist’s injury, but was a healthy scratch for five games before being sent back down to San Antonio in a move the Blues announced Sunday. As it turned out, it was a move made simply to let Poganski get a game in for San Antonio before his recall 24 hours later.
Poganski made it to Toronto in time to play Sunday’s Rampage game against the Marlies. Toronto is only 100 miles from Buffalo, where the Blues play Tuesday, so it will be easy enough for Kyrou and Poganski to join the team there.