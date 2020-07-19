Quarantine Chronicles: Getting there is half the fun

Customs was not quite chaos, but close. I was sent to the wrong line twice; once I made it to the right line there was a long line, and only three customs agents to handle it all. Tick tick, tick, tick, tick. When it was finally my turn, the friendly customs agent told me I had missed my flight, which I was well aware of.

But I wanted to be nice. Crossing the border into Canada isn’t easy these days, especially when you’re coming from the COVID-19 capital of the world. I presented a letter of support from the NHL and from the Post-Dispatch, explaining my purpose in the country.

“You know a lot of people in Canada are upset that writers from the U.S. are coming up here when we’ve got Canadian writers,” the agent said.

I explained that I’m from St. Louis covering the St. Louis Blues.

“Have they ever won the Cup?” she asked.

Last year, I responded.

OK, she said she didn’t follow hockey all that closely. She asked why I was staying so long _ I had put down 83 days on the customs information card.

I told her I’m staying until the Blues lose, and 83 days would take us up till a Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Even a first-round loss would have me there about a month, I explained.