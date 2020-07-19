Quarantine Chronicles: Getting there is half the fun

(First in a series of updates from Post-Dispatch hockey writer Jim Thomas in quarantine)
There wasn’t a single car in one of the intermediate lots approaching Lambert Airport. Not one. The main terminal was empty _ I saw two other travelers at 9:30 Saturday morning. I took my first flight in 1972 _ on the way to college _ and I’ve never seen the place so barren.
Naturally, the quickest route to western Canada was via Chicago and then Toronto. Yep, basically going the wrong way. I was in Row 11 en route to Chicago. There were only seven passengers sitting in front of me on the plane; you could smell the disinfectant.
Such is travel in the age of the coronavirus.
There was a 3 1/2-hour layover in Chicago, which would’ve come in handy later. Upon boarding the flight to Toronto, the friendly folks of Air Canada were handing out small bags.
Snacks, already? How nice.
Nope. Hand sanitizer, gloves, facemask, small bottle of water. I used everything but the gloves.
This plane was about half full. Landed early in Toronto, with 1 ½ hours to make it through customs and catch the connecting flight to Edmonton. Should be sufficient. Right?
Wrong. This is where some of the 3 ½-hour layover in Chicago would’ve come in handy.
Customs was not quite chaos, but close. I was sent to the wrong line twice; once I made it to the right line there was a long line, and only three customs agents to handle it all. Tick tick, tick, tick, tick. When it was finally my turn, the friendly customs agent told me I had missed my flight, which I was well aware of.
But I wanted to be nice. Crossing the border into Canada isn’t easy these days, especially when you’re coming from the COVID-19 capital of the world. I presented a letter of support from the NHL and from the Post-Dispatch, explaining my purpose in the country.
“You know a lot of people in Canada are upset that writers from the U.S. are coming up here when we’ve got Canadian writers,” the agent said.
I explained that I’m from St. Louis covering the St. Louis Blues.
“Have they ever won the Cup?” she asked.
Last year, I responded.
OK, she said she didn’t follow hockey all that closely. She asked why I was staying so long _ I had put down 83 days on the customs information card.
I told her I’m staying until the Blues lose, and 83 days would take us up till a Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Even a first-round loss would have me there about a month, I explained.
She reminded me rather sternly that Canada takes COVID seriously. And that was that. Customs cleared.
But there were no remaining flights to Edmonton on Saturday night. I was able to get the first flight out Sunday morning. But now it was decision time? Spend $200-300 to stay seven, eight hours in a Toronto hotel? Or sleep in the airport. I can sleep basically anywhere, so I chose airport, which was the course Post-Dispatch colleague Ben Hochman and I had taken on the night the Blues clinched Game 7 in Boston.
It wasn’t the worst night’s sleep I’d ever had. Four-hour flight to Edmonton, slept most of the way. My bags had arrived Saturday night, in effect arriving into quarantine before me.
Cab to the hotel, check in, unpack, nice room, ready to write. Feeling good. The ordeal over. Here we go.
Oh, oh. I left my cellphone in the cab.
(To be continued. . . .)
