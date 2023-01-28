Quick hits: Dead early, alive late - Blues lose 4-2 in Colorado

DENVER - The Blues looked dead for half the game, then came alive late Saturday at Ball Arena - home of Stan Kroenke's Colorado Avalanche.

But in the end it was another loss - 4-2 after a Colorado empty-netter with 2.7 seconds remaining. The Blues' fourth loss in succession.

The Blues looked tentative, sluggish and quite frankly, not that interested, for half the game. But they came to life after a scrum that had – guess who? – Jordan Binnington right in the middle of it, and made it a game down the stretch.

Despite the listless start, the Blues made things interesting in the third period when Ivan Barbashev stole the puck in the neutral zone and skated in on a breakaway for his ninth goal of the season and third in four games to narrow what had once been a 3-0 deficit to 3-2 with 10:20 left in the game.

Fire from Binnington

With the Blues trailing 3-0 in the second period and looking pretty lifeless, Binnington joined a scrum behind his net. He was part of a bunch of players pushing and shoving behind the net – full goalie regalia and all.

After the ruckus was over and the officiating crew was trying to sort things out, Binnington skated all the way to center ice to a chorus of boos. Undaunted, he motioned to the crowd at Ball Arena to turn up the volume. They responded with more boos, and booed every time Binnington touched the puck for the rest of the period.

Say what you will about Binnington and his play this season. But while the rest of the team looked like it was going through the motions, at least he showed some fire.

The result of all that – with 4:47 left in the second – was three penalties against Colorado and two against St. Louis. So it was a power play for the Blues, and they made the most of it with Brayden Schenn scoring on a rebound of a Torey Krug shot to make it a 3-1 Colorado lead with 3:33 left in the second.

It was Schenn’s 13th goal of the season, and only the third Blues power play goal in their last 23 attempts over eight games. Jordan Kyrou got the secondary assist on the play for his 100th NHL assist.

The Blues grabbed a shred of momentum and had another power play chance when Colorado’s Samuel Girard sent the puck over the glass for a delay of game. But the Blues couldn’t get anything going and entered the third period down by two goals.

Rebound city

Colorado took a 2-0 lead in the first period, on a pair of rebound goals by the Avalanche. So much for a fast start by the Blues, which coach Craig Berube had stressed after Thursday’s 5-0 embarrassment at Arizona.

It was a pretty even start until Colton Parayko was called for cross-checking Artturi Lehkonen in front of the St. Louis call. It looked like a soft call, with perhaps some embellishment by Lekhonen, but the Avs nonetheless got the two-minute power play at the 4:18 mark.

The Blues killed off the power play, making then 18-for-20 on the PK over their last nine-plus game. Even so, it seemed to get Colorado’s legs going. The Avalanche dominated time of possession most of the rest of the period, and got the game’s first goal - by Alex Newhook, his 12th – when he scored off a rebound of his own shot.

That came at the 9:22 mark of the period, and on Newhook’s 22nd birthday.

Just over two minutes later, J.T. Compher scored his 10th goal of the season off a rebound of a Girard shot from distance. Nick Leddy was in Compher’s area, but offered little resistance.

Dating back to Buffalo’s empty-net goal to close out Tuesday’s 5-3 win over St. Louis, the Blues had given up eight consecutive goals at this point. (It became nine straight later in the game.)

And starting with the Chicago game on Jan. 21, the Blues have fallen behind 3-0, 4-0, 5-0 and on Saturday 3-0 in their last four games when Evan Rodrigues scored for the Avalanche early in the second period.