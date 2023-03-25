ANAHEIM, Calif. — You may recall, the Blues traded Ryan O’Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, Noel Acciari and Niko Mikkola in the weeks leading up to the NHL trade deadline.

Along the way, the Blues picked up Sammy Blais and Jakub Vrana via trade, and Kasperi Kapanen off waivers.

Let’s go to the tote board. Those five players traded away by St. Louis have combined for 15 goals with their new teams. Meanwhile, Blais, Vrana and Kapanen have combined for 20 goals with the Blues.

OK, small sample size. We get it. But who would’ve figured that?

All three new Blues scored in Saturday’s 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Blais scored his eighth goal in 21 games since rejoining the Blues; Vrana got his sixth in 10 games; and Kapanen got his fifth and sixth in 13 games.

In hockey and in life, there’s nothing like a second chance. Blais’ total equaled his single-season career-high in the NHL achieved in 2020-21 with St. Louis.

Throw in two goals by Brayden Schenn, giving him 21 for the season, and you have a recipe for success. Schenn, the logical choice to be the team’s next captain, now has seven 20-goal seasons — four with the Blues and three with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Blues have a five-game point streak (4-0-1), reaching the .500 mark for the season at 33-33-6. Jordan Binnington was in goal for the first time since March 15 against Minnesota — when he was ejected for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct, earning a two-game suspension and then sitting out two additional games while rookie Joel Hofer sparkled in net.

Robert Thomas (illness) and Torey Krug (maternity leave) also returned to the lineup after missing Thursday’s game in Detroit.

Anaheim entered the game last in the league in defense, allowing exactly four goals per game. And it showed Saturday. After falling behind 2-1 in the first period, the Blues scored four unanswered goals to finish out the first and second periods and take a 5-2 lead.

They had all kinds of chances. Just 27 ½ minutes in the game, they already had 25 shots on goal, more than during any of their four previous games.

So the Blues swept their season series with Anaheim, going 3-0-0. Their three-game road trip concludes Sunday up the road in Los Angeles against the Kings. Only 10 games remain in the season.

Back and forth

Things started inauspiciously for the Blues when Blais inexplicably crashed into the Ducks goalie trying to finish off a 2-on-1 with Pavel Buchnevich. It was an obvious goalie interference penalty just 1:26 into the game.

It took only 20 seconds for Anaheim — with the league’s 30th-ranked power play (16.5%) — to cash in. Troy Terry, the Ducks’ second-leading goal scorer, scored his 21st goal of the season on a one-timer from the left circle. Binnington was a little slow to get over.

But the Blues tied it 1-1 on another 2-on-1 just 15 seconds later when Justin Faulk's across-the-crease pass resulted in a backhand goal by Vrana. For Vrana, it was his sixth goal in 10 games with the Blues.

He was playing without a full visor for the first time since taking a 25-stitch gash to the nose in a practice accident.

Two minutes later, Anaheim regained the lead on Nikita Nesterenko’s first NHL goal. The 21-year-old from Brooklyn was playing in his third NHL game. The goal came on a sequence in which the Blues were sloppy getting the puck out of their own zone and Nesterenko beat the defensive coverage by Krug at the net-front.

But as the period wound down, the Blues struck twice in 19 seconds to regain the lead 3-2. Blais scored from just inside the left circle — for his eight goal of the season. That tied Blais’ single-season high, set in the 2020-21 season with the Blues.

Next up was Schenn, who scored on a breakaway off the second assist of the night by Justin Faulk. The puck appearing to deflect off Gibson’s side. The Blues were off and running.

Schenn and Kapanen scored within 29 seconds of each other early in the second period. Kapanen scored again 15 seconds into the third to make it a 6-2 game. Ryan Strome stopped the bleeding by Anaheim with his 14th goal of the season at the 5:39 mark of the third.