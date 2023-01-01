Rare puck-handling miscues by Jordan Binnington mean no New Year's Eve party for Blues

Jordan Binnington has built a reputation during his NHL career as one of the league’s best puck-handling goaltenders. He’s almost like a third defenseman at times, getting the puck out quickly and decisively to help limit zone time by the opposition.

All of which made what happened Saturday at Enterprise Center all the more surprising in a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

In what was essentially a two-goal defeat – the fifth Minnesota goal was an empty-netter – two Binnington gaffes led to goals by Wild forward Ryan Hartman in the second period.

“I’ve got to be better,” Binnington said. “I was too casual, and it came back to bite me in the butt. It happens. Overall, I think we’ve been working hard and we’re building and we believe in our team.

“Not the way you want to finish this one off - this homestand. We’ve got a day off and right back to work and keep getting after it.”

Minnesota (21-13-2) is one of the teams the Blues are chasing in the Central Division. And the Blues have owned the Wild lately, going 9-0-1 against them over their last 10 regular-season meetings, and also eliminating them in six games in a first-round playoff series last season.

But all good things come to an end, and this streak ended with a thud Saturday before the 15th sellout crowd of 18,096 in 17 home games. With a chance of getting to just three points behind Minnesota in the standings, the Blues (17-17-3) instead ended the 2022 calendar year seven points back of their rivals to the north.

“You got to give them credit,” said Robert Thomas, who assisted on the Blues’ first goal. “They played well and we weren't on our ‘A’ game. We got to be a lot better, especially in games like this against a rival like that.”

The teams will meet again a week from Monday, at the end of a four-game Blues road trip. If the Blues don’t come away from that game with two points, it may be time to start paraphrasing the late, great Yogi Berra.

You know: “It’s getting late early.”

After earning points in eight of their previous nine games (5-1-3) the Blues were largely lackluster against the Wild after a strong first period.

“I think there needs to be an emphasis from the group on how valuable every game is at this point,” defenseman Robert Bortuzzo said. “The sooner that clicks, the better off we'll be.”

Goals by Bortuzzo are practically a hockey version of spotting a unicorn. Entering Saturday’s game he had yet to score this season and had only 18 goals over 12 NHL seasons.

But in what was a 2-1 game in favor of Minnesota at the time, Bortuzzo cruised down the slot, took a pass from Pavel Buchnevich and whistled a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury to tie the game.

Bortuzzo’s celebrations are always joyous occasions, and this one was no exception, with the native of Thunder Bay, Ontario, lifting one leg off the ice and motioning with his hand for the crowd to keep cheering. But while the crowd was still buzzing over that goal, Hartman scored his second goal of the night – on the second Binnington miscue – just 12 seconds later. The Wild thus regained the lead at 3-2 and never looked back.

On the play, Binnington tried to rim the puck around the boards to Nick Leddy, but it never got near Leddy. It was intercepted along the wall by Hartman, who sent a quick shot into the net. Binnington was way out of position, still near the far post when Hartman’s shot went in.

“They’re a heavy forechecking team and my mindset was just to help the ‘D’ out as much as I can,” said Binnington who had been 4-0-3 in his previous seven starts. “I didn’t really do that tonight. It happens. Usually doesn’t happen twice in a row, but I’ll be all right.”

The first Binnington misplay came very early in the second period with the game tied 1-1. Binnington was behind his net, attempting to get the puck out, but Marcus Foligno stole the puck and fed Frederick Gaudreau. Binnington stopped Gaudreau’s shot, but left a rebound for Hartman who scored to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead.

“I get the two mistakes on the goalie handles, but on the (first) one, we could have helped him out on that,” Berube said. “We vacated the front of the net a little too early in my opinion.

“And on the second one, it is what it is. But we didn't skate in the second period and didn't move the puck very well because we were standing still.”

It was a pretty good first period for the Blues, who took a 1-0 lead on Calle Rosen’s third goal in as many games and headed to the first intermission tied 1-1 after Matt Dumba scored for Minnesota.

But the Blues were outshot 14-5 in the second period, and didn’t respond well to the Hartman goals off Binnington errors. Especially the second one.

“Whether they're deflating or not, we've got to be stronger mentally than that,” Berube said. “Second period wasn't good.”

It’s not the first time the Blues have laid an egg in the second this season. They have allowed 55 second-period goals this season, tied with Los Angeles for the highest total in the league. Their minus-13 goal differential in the second is fifth-worst in the league.

As to why the second period Saturday was so much worse than the first for the Blues, well, Berube didn’t have an explanation.

“I don't really know why,” he said. “We discussed it after the game, but we've got to be better. We've got to be better in the second period for sure.”

There’s another potential storm cloud on the horizon as well. Vladimir Tarasenko took a shot off his right hand late in the first period and did not return. Berube offered no details on the injury postgame.