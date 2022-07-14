Re-signing Nick Leddy meant the end of David Perron's time with Blues

And then there were eight. Eight members of the Blues’ 2019 Stanley Cup championship team still on the current roster. Nine if Tyler Bozak, an unrestricted free agent, re-signs with the club.

The latest Blue to move on was a true fan favorite in St. Louis — David Perron.

Just a few hours into free agency on Wednesday, Perron signed a two-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings worth $4.75 million a year.

Leaving St. Louis, Perron said, was “Obviously pretty tough. I’ll miss the guys the most, definitely. ... Been on the team on and off, but the last four years were extremely special.

“I think I was able to build myself as a player and as a leader.”

And of course, he’ll miss the fans.

“Walking around town, the fans were extremely special,” he said. “It’s a great organization. And that’s what it is.”

Perron made those comments on a conference call with reporters. A little while later on his Twitter account, Perron reached out to Blues fans and his now former teammates:

“To the Blues fans and players. I’ll never forget you! Thanks for the memories. It breaks my heart to think it’s over but looking forward to see you at Stanley Cup Reunions.”

Perron’s departure was part of a chaotic opening day of free agency for the Blues.

They signed defenseman Nick Leddy (four years, $16 million), goalie Thomas Greiss (one year, $1.25 million) and forward Noel Acciari (one year, $1.25 million).

Those moves leave the Blues with $3.63 million in salary-cap room according to CapFriendly.com. That leaves enough to re-sign restricted free agents Niko Mikkola and Scott Perunovich, with maybe a little left over. If the Blues want to do anything else, they must do so via trade — unless someone ends up on long-term injured reserve at some point, freeing up the money that way.

The Blues also signed forward Will Bitten of the minor-league Springfield Thunderbirds to a two-year, two-way contract. Bitten, who was a restricted free agent, gets a total of $762,500 a year on the NHL level. His contract won’t count against the cap unless he ends up on the 23-man roster.

Besides Perron, the Blues lost goalie Charlie Lindgren to Washington (three years, $3.3 million) and forward Dakota Joshua to Vancouver (two years, $1.65 million).

“We did offer one-ways to Charlie (Lindgren) and Joshua,” Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said. “And it didn’t seem to be a proper fit. That’s not an indictment on them or anybody else. That’s just free agency.”

The Blues almost certainly weren’t interested in giving Lindgren more than a one-year deal because they have one of their brightest prospects, Joel Hofer, waiting in the wings as a goalie of the future. For now, it’s thought that Hofer, 21, needs another year of seasoning at the minor-league level.

As if all that activity wasn’t enough, the Blues also signed Robert Thomas — who still has a year left on his current contract — to a franchise-record eight-year, $65 million contract that kicks in at the end of this coming season.

In terms of moves affecting this year’s cap, it basically came down to signing Leddy or Perron. They couldn’t sign both.

“It’s a rob-Peter-to-pay-Paul league right now,” Armstrong said. “We had to rub money out of the forward position to solidify the ‘D’ position.”

Armstrong said he was speaking generally, and not specifically talking about a Leddy-over-Perron situation. But that’s the way it worked out this season.

“It’s a jigsaw puzzle that’s always moving,” Armstrong said. “You have to make hard decisions. This is the most uncomfortable time you have as a (general) manager.

“Everybody in the league knows how I feel about David. I don’t need to rehash that. Great player. Great Blue.”

This latest four-year stay was Perron’s third stint with the Blues, leaving previously via trade to Edmonton and after a second stint here, to the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. Strangely, the Detroit deal was the first contract he has signed with a team other than the Blues. In his other stops — Edmonton, Pittsburgh, Anaheim, Vegas — he had always been working under a contract signed when he was a Blue.

“He’s always gonna be known as a great Blue and someone that this organization is gonna hold fondly well past his retirement,” Armstrong said. “Which I think is a long way away.”

On his conference call, Perron was asked by the Post-Dispatch if the Blues’ salary-cap constraints kept him from re-signing with them.

“That’s not for me,” Perron said. “That question, you can ask the other guy (the Blues). We were trying to make it work for a while with the Blues, but it didn’t work out. I’m excited to be with the Red Wings.

“I had several options that I was bouncing around in my head with my agent, my family and everyone. But the Red Wings are a team, obviously with some of the signings that happened today, too, I think they’re ready to take the next step in their evolution as a team. And I wanted to be a part of that.”

Perron joins a Detroit roster that already includes former Blues Robby Fabbri, Ville Husso, Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Walman.

“Those are guys I exchanged text messages (with) already,” Perron said. “Some of us won together there in St. Louis and would like to kind of bring some of that success to Detroit.”

But Perron’s success with linemate Ryan O’Reilly is over.

Perron said he talked to O’Reilly “a bunch” at Brayden Schenn’s wedding over the weekend but hadn’t talked to him Wednesday.

“I think he’s letting me be,” Perron said. “Unless he’s sent me a message. I’ve probably got 300-400 of them right now. I’m sure I’ll end up talking to him over the next several days.

“Obviously a guy that I have a lot to thank for, just being able to play on his line. Extremely good leader, captain of the team. He’s only going to keep getting better in my opinion. He works so hard at it. I’m proud that I was his teammate.”

The Blues, by the way, don’t play the Red Wings until late next season — March 21 in St. Louis and March 23 in Detroit.