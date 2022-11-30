Read the full transcript of Blues beat writer Jim Thomas' live chat Nov 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Check out the full transcript of Jim Thomas' live chat with Blues fans. - ----- 0 Comments The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Blues battling to balance hope with reality when it comes to puck play Slow and steady may win the race, but the Blues haven't always been able to stick to it this season, and they've paid the price Notebook: Blues' Robert Thomas takes step toward return to lineup after lower-body injury Blues' Robert Thomas returns to practice, could be ready for injury return on Thursday. Youngster Jake Neighbours is solid in NHL return. Gordo: Blues keep searching for defensive steadiness, offensive aggression For the St. Louis Blues, who are just sort of muddling through this season, their record says it all: 11-11-0 Watch Now: Related Video Ten Hochman: Cardinals should try to get Sean Murphy, but not for Nolan Gorman Ten Hochman: Jayson Tatum, St. Louis’ NBA star, scores 35 in just 30 minutes Ten Hochman: Jayson Tatum, St. Louis’ NBA star, scores 35 in just 30 minutes Blues coach reviews loss to the Stars Blues coach reviews loss to the Stars Ten Hochman: Sure good to see some Jordan Kyrou flair for the Blues Ten Hochman: Sure good to see some Jordan Kyrou flair for the Blues