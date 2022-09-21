Read the full transcript of Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann live chat with Blues fans
With the signings of Kyrou and Thomas, Blues have less than $16 million in cap space with only 13 players under contract for 2023-24.
Early onslaught by Columbus dooms Blues youngsters in 7-1 loss in Traverse City opener.
The offseason departures of Ville Husso and David Perron have created some uncertainty in goal and on offense.
Injury occurred during offseason training, opens the door for Perunovich or Mikkola on third pairing.
After a disappointing tournament opener in Traverse City, Bolduc has a goal and two assists in an 8-3 win over Toronto.
But even after a 7-1 loss Sunday to the Dallas Stars, there were some bright spots.
Visa issues made it a long and winding road from Russia to St. Louis for training camp.
The Blues have remained in the NHL’s upper tier during general manager Doug Armstrong’s highly successful tenure.
For the St. Louis Blues to project performance nearly a decade into the future can be a tricky proposition.
He's one of nine Springfield Thunderbirds playing for the Blues prospects squad in Traverse City.
