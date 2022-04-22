Read the full transcript of Jeff Gordon's Friday STL sports chat

Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Schenn's 22nd goal of the season wins it in overtime.
Team scores franchise record seven goals in second period.
Leddy left the game in the second period after being taking a stick to his face; Kyrou gets dropped to the fourth line
As selected from Wednesday's Blues chat.
Thomas gets the winner with his 20th goal of season.
They keep the point streak going at 13 games and are tied for second with the Wild in the Central Division
His work on getting shot off more quickly pays off with two goals against Nashville
For only the second time all season, he's won as many as three in a row.
Leddy missed the Sunday game in Nashville after taking a stick to the face on Saturday; Rosen comes out
MacEachern has been sidelined with upper-body injury; will miss rest of regular season.
