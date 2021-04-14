Read the full transcript of Jim Thomas' Wednesday Blues chat Apr 14, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat. - ----- 0 comments Tags Pro-hockey Fandom-sports The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular St. Louis Blues Blues' surge muddies the picture at the trade deadline Apr 12, 2021 A week ago, they were sure to be sellers, but their winning streak has put them back in the playoff race. St. Louis Blues O'Reilly's OT thriller makes it three in a row for Blues Apr 11, 2021 Blues captain scores with 2 seconds left in OT for 3-2 win over Wlld; Hoffman scores twice. St. Louis Blues Sellers? Buyers? Nope, Blues stand pat at trade deadline Apr 13, 2021 GM Doug Armstrong says 3-game winning streak prior to deadline was key in his decision-making. St. Louis Blues Floodgates open, Blues pummel Minnesota 9-1 Apr 10, 2021 Schwartz, O'Reilly score two goals apiece in landslide win. St. Louis Blues Monday's postponement the latest of several for Blues this season Apr 12, 2021 Decision comes in light of Sunday's shooting of Daunte Wright in Twin Cities 'out of respect for the community.' St. Louis Blues Binnington shines as Blues end losing streak with 3-1 triumph Apr 8, 2021 Jake Walman seals the deal with his first NHL goal. St. Louis Blues Thomas out, Hoffman in for Blues against Wild Apr 10, 2021 Thomas is "week-to-week" with an upper-body injury per Berube after getting crunched into the boards Friday. St. Louis Blues Blues notebook: With trade deadline looming, Hoffman a healthy scratch Apr 8, 2021 For the second time in five games, forward Mike Hoffman was a healthy scratch Wednesday for the Blues. Morning Skate Public visitation for Blues' Plager on Friday at Enterprise Center Apr 12, 2021 Private ceremony, then public procession down Market Street will follow on Sunday St. Louis Blues Blues notebook: As losses mounted, so did the fights Apr 9, 2021 They're among the league leaders in fights this season, already with more than last season