Read the full transcript of Jim Thomas' Wednesday Blues chat

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Saad scores twice and Husso stops 28 of 29 shots as Blues put Monday's messy loss behind them
He missed 12 games to another concussion and is trying to get his season back up to speed, but the goals have been slow coming
Husso has six-game win streak snapped; team doesn't play again until Feb. 10.
The Flames had a franchise-record 62 shots on goal on Wednesday in Columbus and a 6-0 win, following up on their 7-1 win over the Blues on Monday
Central Division is tough and tight, with six teams in the hunt for playoff berths.
The Blues captain is second in games and points for players in his 2009 draft class; Mikkola bounces back nicely
Run of injuries, COVID, has limtied the veteran forward to 28 games this season.
After a game where everything went wrong, they want to find that certain something in a rematch with the Flames
Midway through the season, Jets are fighting to get back in playoff position.
They had three power plays in the third period with a chance to get back in the game but couldn't score on any of them
