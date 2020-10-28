Read the full transcript of the Blues chat with Jim Thomas

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
From Arbour to Pietrangelo, a look at the top 10 St. Louis Blues captains
With Alex Pietrangelo moving on to Las Vegas, the Blues soon will anoint a new captain. What goes into the role? More than you would think.
Recent history says the Blues will name their new captain — the successor to Alex Pietrangelo as the titular leader of the team — right before the start of training camp, whenever that might be.
There are several options: Promote one of the current alternate captains, Alexander Steen or Vladimir Tarasenko, though it seems a good chance neither will be on the opening day roster because of injuries, which might complicate things. Ryan O’Reilly is popular, a top two-way player and a leader who sets a good example with his tenacious practice habits. Brayden Schenn is a battler, unafraid to drop the gloves to motivate the team, as well as one of the team’s best and someone who, with an eight-year contract about to kick in, is going to be around for a long time.
Whoever it is will be stepping into a distinguished line that includes seven Hockey Hall of Famers, 10 players whose name appears on the Stanley Cup (though all of the most likely candidates already have their name there as well) and two of the top four goal scorers in NHL history.
The job of the captain, according to the NHL rule book, is simple. Says Rule 6.1: “He alone shall have the privilege of discussing with the Referee any questions relating to interpretation of rules which may arise during the progress of a game.”
After that, the job of the captain depends on what you want to make of it. The captain is the liaison between the coaching staff and the players, delivering messages both ways on relevant matters. Does the team need a break from training? Does the coach need to yell at them about something or can it be handled internally? They are motivators in the dressing room, the head of the welcoming committee off the ice, spokesmen for the team when times are tough.
“No. 1, you have to put the team in front of yourself,” Brian Sutter said in 1988, when he handed his "C" on to Bernie Federko after retiring to become the Blues’ coach. “No. 2, there’s a lot of responsibility off the ice, and that can take away from the performance on the ice. … It’s not easy. A lot of times you go home crying inside, but you can’t let anyone know about it.”
Captains usually fall into a few categories. Some get the job because they’re the Best Player on the Team. (In the Blues’ case, see Wayne Gretzky and Brett Hull.) There’s the Scrappy Battler (David Backes, Sutter), the Wise Veteran Presence (Al MacInnis, Dallas Drake) and the Young Guy You Want to Learn to Be a Leader (Chris Pronger, who eventually moved into Best Player status). Attitude apparently helps: Sutter, Barclay Plager, Backes and Pronger are among the top six in franchise history in penalty minutes.
The best of the Blues’ captains come from all of those categories. Here’s 10 who made a mark on the franchise, starting from the very first and ending at the most recent wearer of the letter "C" (which per Rule 6.1, should be approximately three inches in height and of a contrasting color to the uniform).
1. Al Arbour, 1967-70, 1971
2. Red Berenson 1970-71, 1976, 1977-78
3. Barclay Plager, 1972-1976
4. Brian Sutter, 1979-1988
5. Scott Stevens, 1990-91
6. Chris Pronger 1997-2002
7. Al MacInnis, 2002-04
8. Dallas Drake, 2005-07
9. David Backes, 2011-2016
10. Alex Pietrangelo, 2016-2020
