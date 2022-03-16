Read the full transcript of Tom Timmermann's Wednesday Blues chat

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Husso gets the win as Blues extend lead in race for second in Central Division.
Team drops to 1-6 in OT this season.
Thomas scores twice as Blues end four-game winless streak.
After a series of slow starts, the Blues scored three times in the first period for the second game in a row on Saturday
For the first time in almost two months, the Blues face one of the other top contenders in the Central Division
Sunday's game concludes the season serieis between the teams, with the Jets holdnig a 2-0-1 edge.
MacEachern is getting another chance with the Blues, while Toropchenko is a fresh face who skates fast and hits hard
Veteran defenseman Scandella is back after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury and will partner with Colton Parayko on the top pairing
Team has thrived this season when forced to play with fewer than 12 forwards.
Early-season struggles have disappeared in recent scoring surge for the veteran Blues forward.
