Read the full transcript of Tom Timmermann's Wednesday Blues chat

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Walman also goes to Detrot as part of the deal.
Blues' Tarasenko is scratched for the game against Blue Jackets because of injury.
Schenn leads the way with a goal and two assists.
Salary cap constraints make a move complicated for GM Doug Armstrong.
He made his Blues debut Tuesday against Washington paired with Colton Parayko on defense.
Tom Timmermann gives some first-hand observations during a weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Thomas has an upper-body injury, according to coach Craig Berube.
Husso gives up season-high five goals; Perron hat trick wasted in defeat.
The sons of Perron, Bozak and Tarasenko took the ice during the first intermission on Thursday
For openers, new Blues defenseman Nick Leddy will be paired with Colton Parayko and play on the second power-play unit in Tuesday’s game against the Washington Capitals.
