Read the full transcript of Tom Timmermann's Wednesday Blues chat Feb 10, 2021 22 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat. - Blues have another game postponed by COVID 50 years ago: 'They traded Red Berenson! Those idiots!' Thomas injury will test Blues' depth at center COVID claims two more games from Blues schedule Blues Thomas out for 4-6 weeks with broken thumb ----- 0 comments The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Morning Skate Blues have another game postponed by COVID Feb 4, 2021 Wild game on Feb. 9 is off, but game on Feb. 11 is still on, after five Minnesota players go on league's COVID protocol list St. Louis Blues 50 years ago: 'They traded Red Berenson! Those idiots!' Feb 6, 2021 On Feb. 6, 1971, the Blues traded two of their most popular players to the Detroit Red Wings for a rising star named Garry Unger. St. Louis Blues Thomas injury will test Blues' depth at center Feb 8, 2021 Broken thumb will sideline center into March. St. Louis Blues COVID claims two more games from Blues schedule Feb 4, 2021 Colorado games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Avalanche. St. Louis Blues Blues Thomas out for 4-6 weeks with broken thumb Feb 7, 2021 Injury occurred in Saturday's game after getting tripped by Arizona's Nick Schmaltz. St. Louis Blues Blues allow last-second goal en route to third loss in row Feb 9, 2021 Arizona ties game with 0.7 seconds to play and goes on to win in shootout. St. Louis Blues Blues can't overcome another slow start against Coyotes Feb 4, 2021 Four-game winning streak is snapped in 4-3 loss. Morning Skate In wake of two losses and Thomas injury, Berube makes over Blues lines, power play units Feb 8, 2021 Barbashev moves alongside O'Reilly and Perron; Sundqvist heads to the center, with Hoffman and Sanford St. Louis Blues Blues notebook: Hoffman gets a promotion to the O'Reilly line Feb 5, 2021 Newcomer has three goals in first two games against Arizona; Faulk, Sundqvist join second power-play unit. Morning Skate Blues lose Thomas, fall to Coyotes 3-1 Feb 6, 2021 Center scores a goal, but lands hard on his left hand and wrist in the first period as Blues lose second in a row